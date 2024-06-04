Toyota Celica may return with turbo petrol power, AWD

Exciting news for sports car enthusiasts as fresh reports from Japan indicate the potential return of the iconic Toyota Celica.

This time, it’s speculated to arrive in an ICE-powered form as part of the GR (Gazoo Racing) lineup. The anticipated model is said to feature a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine, paired with Toyota’s renowned GR-Four all-wheel-drive system.

The revival of a legend

1994 Toyota Celica

Since the establishment of Toyota's Gazoo Racing division, there has been continuous buzz about resurrecting classic models like the MR2 and Celica.

Toyota chairman Akio Toyoda's vision for a new Celica has sparked numerous speculations, with recent chatter suggesting a traditional petrol engine instead of an electric drivetrain. This shift has reignited the excitement surrounding this potential release.

This configuration appears to be a fitting tribute to the Celica GT-Four, celebrating its legacy in the World Rally Championship (WRC). To differentiate the new Celica from other models in the GR lineup, it might also feature a more luxurious interior, enhancing its appeal beyond just performance.

Powertrain and performance

One of Toyota's new-generation inline-four engines

In collaboration with Subaru and Mazda, Toyota has been developing new 1.5-litre and 2.0-litre four-cylinder engines, designed for electrification and alternative fuels.

This announcement, coupled with sightings of a turbocharged 2.0-litre engine at the 2024 Tokyo Auto Salon, has fuelled rumours about its integration into a new Celica model.

According to Japan’s Best Car magazine, the development of this high-performance engine began several years ago and has now been completed.

Although Toyota has kept the exact specifications under wraps, the publication speculates that the engine could deliver around 300kW. This power plant is expected to be coupled with the rally-inspired GR-Four all-wheel-drive system, previously seen in the GR Yaris and GR Corolla.

While there is no official information regarding the design of the new Celica, it is anticipated to maintain the sleek coupe silhouette characteristic of its predecessors.

Sources suggest that this modern interpretation could be unveiled as soon as January 2025 at the Tokyo Auto Salon. The new Celica may join the upcoming MR2 revival at the same event.