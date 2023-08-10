Top 10 things to keep in your car

For many, their cars serve almost like second homes, with keeping them neat, tidy, and well-supplied always a priority.

Perhaps that explains why over at TikTok, the hashtag "#CarRestock" has garnered 130 million views and counting. People seem to love watching other people organise their cars ASMR style.

Many videos on the platform show users cleaning out their vehicles before putting in containers full of car and driving essentials. The relatable and doable nature encourages other users to share their own car-restocking processes.

The typical items featured in #CarRestock videos

Here are some items you may see when you watch #CarRestock videos on TikTok.

Cordless vacuum cleaners

Face and body cleaning wipes

Hair bands, clips and grips

Makeup samples

Mini deodorants and other personal hygiene items

Mouthwash, mints and chewing gum

Skincare samples

Small portable bins

Sweets and other car-friendly snacks

These items may be nice to have in your car, but there are far more essential things you would do well to collect.

Top 10 things to have in your vehicle at all times

According to Auto Trader, these are 10 of the most critical items you must have in your car, in no particular order:

A copy of your car’s manual

Bottles of water

Long-lasting food snacks

A first-aid kit

A blanket

Disinfectant wipes

Mobile phone charging lead

A torch

Spare tyre or tyre repair kit

As a stark contrast to the items from TikTok, the list above describes car essentials that would prove more valuable in car accidents or emergencies.

"TikTok is a fantastic platform for learning and sharing useful ideas, and we've witnessed various car advice trends on there; from unconventional car cleaning hacks to making organic air fresheners. This new car re-stocking trend is a great way to make your car feel like a safe and welcoming space - for many of us our vehicle is a reflection of ourselves, so it’s no surprise that we desire clean and organised cars," said Erin Baker, Editorial Director at Auto Trader.

"For those who lease their car, re-stocking is a lovely way to make your own stamp on the car without making any permanent changes. However, some makeup, food and liquid items can spill and cause a difficult mess. And it’s important to include the legal and safety essentials in your car as well as comfort items," she added.

On a more localised note, the New Zealand Transport Authority (NZTA) mandates Kiwi drivers to have a valid and current Warrant of Fitness (WOF). The fine for an expired WOF is $200.

Other than that, there are no other legally required items to keep in a regular car in New Zealand. But we reckon keeping a mix of the items in both lists above would serve motorists well.