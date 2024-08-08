The Nilu hypercar is a true enthusiast's dream

Nilu27, a new car company founded by renowned car designer Sasha Selipanov, has revealed its first hypercar, the Nilu.

The Nilu boasts a powerful V12 engine, a manual transmission and a track-focused design, setting it apart in an increasingly electrified car market and making it a true enthusiast's dream.

Design details

Nilu27 reportedly took design inspiration from various sources, including 1960s Formula One and Le Mans race cars, classic Italian design houses and old-school American muscle cars. The founder himself knows a thing or two about car design, being one of the minds behind vehicles like the Lamborghini Huracan and Bugatti Chiron.

The Nilu hypercar features a custom carbon fibre monocoque chassis, resulting in a slender construction. It also gets large air intakes, sleek LED lights, gullwing doors, prominent side scoops and staggered 20- and 21-inch wheels shod in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tyres.

Inside, the Nilu features a minimalist cockpit with manual controls and analogue feedback. Notably, the only screen you can find on the dashboard is the rearview camera mirror.

Other notable features include Brembo carbon ceramic brakes, a double wishbone, pushrod suspension and a centre-mounted three-tip exhaust.

V12 and a manual

As for power, the Nilu hypercar packs a naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12 engine from Hartley Engines.

The engine is said to produce 798kW and 860 Nm of torque. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a seven-speed manual transmission. The company claims the Nilu can reach a limited top speed of 400 km/h, although it also says the 0 to 100km/h is "driver-dependent". Dry weight is rated at 1200kg.

Limited production

Nilu27 says the Nilu will be a track-only car, limited to just 15 units. However, the company has plans for a street-legal version in the future, which will be limited to 54 units. The Nilu will make its public debut at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance on August 18th.

Despite the exciting details, some questions remain about the Nilu. The company's communication has been somewhat unclear, and some of the performance figures seem optimistic.

Additionally, the first batch of customer cars will be assembled by Aria Group in Irvine, California, suggesting the car is still in development.

Overall, the Nilu27 Nilu hypercar is an ambitious project with a lot of potential. Its unique design, powerful engine and focus on analogue driving make it stand out in the crowded hypercar market while appealing to many a petrolhead. However, it remains to be seen whether the company can deliver on its promises.