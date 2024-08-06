The Ford Maverick Lobo is the ute we need

The argument that the Ford Maverick is the perfect ute for New Zealand and Ford should definitely build it in right-hand drive and sell it in this part of the world has just gained even more weight thanks to the launch of - wait for it - a performance-oriented street variant.

While the utes that dominate our new car sales these days are actually US-style "pickups" with ladder chassis underpinnings, the Maverick is based on the same platform as the Ford Focus hatch, making it far more in line with "coupe utilities" (which is where the word 'ute' came from) that were based on car underpinnings, like the Holden Commodore and Ford Falcon utes.

Designed to offer a road-focussed alternative to the off-road-focussed Maverick Tremor and a more performance-focussed alternative to the Maverick Hybrid, the Maverick Lobo is inspired by "the lowered truck era that lasted from the mid-1980s to the early 2000s" in the USA, as well as the fact that Maverick customers have already been personalising their vehicles for performance.

When Maverick designer Josh Blundo joined Ford in 2019, he saw a clay model of the Maverick and "noticed its potential". He immediately began modifying the truck as if it was his own: a widebody, wings, front splitter, and big wheels.

His idea inspired a special build by Tucci Hot Rods that drew praise at the 2021 Special Equipment Manufacturers Association (SEMA) trade show and eventually led to Blundo and his team getting the green light to begin designing the concept for production.

The Maverick Lobo has a lowered ride height and an on-road tuned suspension with tuned shocks and a 2-litre EcoBoost engine. Ford says that tuned steering makes the Maverick Lobo drive more like a performance car, with torque vectoring through a dual-clutch transmission and bigger enhanced brakes with dual-piston front brake calipers from the Focus ST.

There is also a new Lobo drive mode that the company says is "inspired by drifting and autocross", which improves cornering performance, grip, and stability, helping to minimise understeer while reducing stability control intervention.

Ford has even upgraded the cooling system, using the larger radiator and fan from Maverick's 4K towing package and a transmission oil cooler.

As well as the lower stance, the Lobo gets unique front styling, a painted rear bumper, a black-painted roof and 19-inch black wheels, while the interior is inspired by street art and athletic shoes, with Grabber Blue and Electric Lime accent stitching, a "graffiti-inspired" overprint on the seats and the Lobo name embossed into the black driver and passenger seats.

The Lobo is all about personalisation, but to keep it easy for customers to get started with their own personalisation, Ford is selling it in two configurations: standard and high.

High configuration adds a heated steering wheel and seats, Ford Co-Pilot360 2.0 driver-assist technologies, a 360-degree camera, a spray-in bedliner, moon roof, and Pro Trailer Hitch Assist and Pro Trailer Backup Assist.

The company says that ordering for the 2025 Maverick Lobo is open now, with deliveries starting in early 2025 in the USA.

As for us? Well, a RHD Maverick is likely to languish in the "too hard basket" as long as LHD sales stay high (which they are) and the Lobo is only likely to spike those sales even more. Maybe we should just consider switching to drive on the other side of the road? The Maverick Lobo would probably be worth it...