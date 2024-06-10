The flying car dream looks closer than ever in Dubai

Dubai, a city known for its futuristic ambition, is set to redefine urban mobility by introducing over 100 flying cars by 2025/2026.

The Dubai-based company Aviterra has placed a substantial order for these airborne vehicles, a milestone in next-generation transport.

PAL-V Liberty: the car of the future?

PAL-V Liberty

Aviterra's order centres on the PAL-V Liberty, a two-seater flying car that promises to revolutionise travel. "It’s a full car which people can park in the parking lot or villa," says Mouhanad Wadaa, managing director of Aviterra.

The vehicle can transition from driving to flying mode in under two minutes, requiring just a 120m strip for take-off and capable of reaching altitudes of over 3000m.

Once it lands, it seamlessly transforms back into a regular car, allowing users to drive to their final destination.

Enhancing mobility, reducing congestion

PAL-V

The PAL-V Liberty is lauded as the world's first real flying car, combining the functionalities of a gyroplane and a conventional car.

With a claimed roadgoing range of 1315km, a flight range of 500km and a maximum airspeed of 180km/h, it significantly reduces travel time, providing a solution to urban congestion.

“You will be able to drive it on land and you’ll be able to turn this car into a flying vehicle within 2 minutes," Wadaa elaborates, highlighting its versatility and ease of use.

Loggia Investment, Aviterra's investment arm, has strategically invested in PAL-V, establishing crucial partnerships across the Middle East and Africa. This move aligns with Dubai and Abu Dhabi's vision to pioneer last-kilometer mobility solutions.

Notably, Dubai has inked a deal with the US-based Joby Aviation to operate air taxis, and similar collaborations with Archer and Falcon Aviation to construct vertiports underscore the region's commitment to advanced aerial transportation.

Initial rollout

Concept art of PAL-V Liberty in Dubai

Initially, these flying cars will cater to private and governmental sectors.

Prospective users will undergo comprehensive training, requiring them to hold private pilot licences. "We need to be sure that people are well trained," Wadaa emphasises, indicating the rigorous certification process in collaboration with the UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority, the International Air Transport Association (IATA), and the European Aviation Safety Agency.

While the futuristic flying cars might seem like a luxury, Wadaa notes that the operational costs will be significantly lower than traditional helicopters, approximately 10 per cent of a helicopter ride.

This cost efficiency, combined with the innovative technology, positions the PAL-V Liberty as a game-changer in urban transportation.

By 2025 or 2026, the skies above Dubai might be filled with these futuristic vehicles, setting a precedent for cities worldwide. The PAL-V might just be one of our best looks at the future of transportation.