Tesla Tacoma? Wild 2002 Toyota ute packs an electric punch

We've seen some truly wild electric vehicle (EV) conversions in our day, but this electromodded 2002 Toyota Tacoma is certainly right up there.

We're talking Tesla Model 3 Performance battery and rear-wheel drive powering this wild ute, and it's ready to rip up the streets (and leave petrol stations in the dust).

Tesla tech meets Toyota tough

Electric vehicle conversions (or 'electromods') are becoming increasingly popular, but often come with a hefty price tag and halo car status.

This 'Tesla Tacoma', however, flips the script, offering a potentially more accessible entry point into the electric ute game.

This electrified beast boasts an impressive collection of custom parts, including the aforementioned Tesla Model 3 Performance battery and rear drive unit, along with Tesla rear brakes, Cadillac front brakes, and an Orion BMS2 battery management system.

The only real giveaway on the outside? Mismatched wheels - the Tesla rims wouldn't fit up front, so the builder improvised.

Beyond bolts and wires

We wouldn't have guessed it, but the build is surprisingly clean, featuring a neatly integrated charge port behind the fuel door, a slick digital infotainment system, and even push-button gear selectors for a touch of modern flair.

While the exact power output remains a mystery, the seller estimates a blistering 0-100kph time in the 4-5 second range. To top it off, this electrified Tacoma boasts a respectable 240-280km range, letting you enjoy pure electric thrill, albeit in short bursts, before heading to the nearest charging station.

Bidding starts at...

As of press time, this one-of-a-kind ute is up for grabs on Cars&Bids, with the current bid set at a mere US$5100 (around NZ$8200).

That's right, for less than the price of a used compact car (plus shipping), you could be behind the wheel of this electric sensation. Of course, there's always the potential for future maintenance mishaps, but for the adventurous gearhead, that might just be part of the appeal.