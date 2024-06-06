Survey reveals most satisfied Kiwi car owners

A recent survey by Consumer NZ has unveiled which Kiwi car owners find their vehicles the most reliable and satisfactory.

With input from over 8000 participants evaluating 72 different models, the survey offers a comprehensive look into the current state of vehicle satisfaction in New Zealand.

Top performers: Honda, Tesla and BYD

Tesla Model 3 Performance

The Consumer NZ survey drew responses from 8,527 individuals, including supporters, members, newsletter and survey subscribers and social media followers.

Satisfaction measures covered a range of attributes, including fuel economy, overall satisfaction, likelihood of recommending the vehicle and the likelihood of repurchasing the car.

Consumer NZ's survey highlighted several brands for their exceptional performance. Speaking with 1 News, James le Page, the organisation's product test manager, said manufacturers such as Honda, Tesla and BYD were recognised for all the "right reasons".

These brands garnered high marks in terms of reliability and owner satisfaction, standing out in a competitive field.

Underperformers: Ford, Volkswagen and more

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Conversely, several well-known brands received less favourable reviews. Ford, Volkswagen, Holden, Chrysler Jeep, SsangYong, Mitsubishi and Mercedes-Benz all scored poorly for reliability and owner satisfaction.

Le Page commented, "Obviously, satisfaction is dependent on the owner's needs and expectations. One person might be interested in a comfy ride and a good stereo. Another may value driving performance above all else."

Models to steer clear of

Mazda6

Specific models were singled out for their disappointing performance.

The Mazda6, in particular, had one of the lowest scores for satisfaction and reliability. Only 30 per cent of respondents reported their Mazda6 was fault-free. "Mazda6 owners also rated their car poorly for comfort, fuel economy, and driving performance," said le Page.

Similarly, Hyundai Santa Fe owners were among the least satisfied. Le Page noted that these owners felt their vehicle provided "poor value for money, due to the costs required to maintain and repair it".

Mitsubishi Outlander owners also expressed dissatisfaction, citing "poorer than expected" fuel economy and driving performance.

EVs lead the pack

Despite only 13 per cent of petrol and diesel owners indicating a likelihood to purchase an electric vehicle (EV) in the future, EV and hybrid owners reported the highest satisfaction overall.

Le Page observed, "non-EV owners are generally reluctant to embrace an EV, but once they do, it's hard to go back to driving a petrol or diesel car again."

'Range anxiety' remains a significant barrier to EV adoption, alongside concerns about price and environmental impact, particularly regarding the disposal and recycling of EV batteries.

Nevertheless, Nissan Leaf owners, although critical of the vehicle's real-world range and battery life, were among the most satisfied drivers.

Le Page explained that the ownership experience of this vehicle "makes up" for its shortcomings, emphasising the importance of attributes such as a spacious boot or comfortable seats.