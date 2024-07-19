Subaru of New Zealand, Tony Quinn Foundation revitalise Street Smart driver training

Young Kiwi-driver practical training programme Street Smart has been revitalised, under the auspices of Subaru of New Zealand and Tony Quinn Foundation Road Safety.

The new Street Smart programme has already kicked off in Cromwell.

The concept behind the programme is to bring young drivers into a controlled environment for supervised driving practice, aimed at enhancing decision-making, understanding road environments, resisting peer pressure, and managing distractions.

Parents or caregivers are encouraged to accompany participants during training.

Street Smart was founded in 2018 as a truly hands-on training initiative, with funding from Holden. Kiwi motor racing legendary Greg Murphy was (and still is) a trustee and ambassador.

Participants mostly drive their own cars; parents/caregivers encouraged to ride along.

The demise of the Holden brand and Covid-19 in 2020 presented huge challenges for the programme. Skoda stepped in as a main sponsor in 2021, although that was short-lived.

In 2022, Tony Quinn - motorsport identity and owner of the Hampton Downs Motorsport Park (Waikato), Taupo International Motorsport Park and Highlands Motorsport Park circuits - donated $750,000 in funding in 2022, to keep the programme going.

Subaru supplying new vehicles, plus an existing fleet at Highlands.

Now, Subaru's support includes Official Vehicle Partner status. It will provide an Impreza and Crosstrek for activities at Hampton Downs, while the Street Smart team will use existing WRXs already stationed at Highlands (as part of the track's Subaru WRX Experience).

Participants drive their own cars for much of the programme, but Official Vehicles are used for demonstrations and to highlight the latest safety technology.

Programme designed to upskill, assist with decision-making and help deal with peer pressure.

"I was proud and pleased to hear that, following our announcement at Supercars to partner with Street Smart, Subaru of New Zealand proactively reached out to our CEO, Josie Spillane, to offer their support," says Quinn.

"Having been partners with them for nearly a decade at Highlands, I know they are committed to making a real difference. I commend Subaru of New Zealand for their proactive approach in joining us and Street Smart at the forefront of efforts to reduce road fatalities in New Zealand."

Quinn says the partnership is also in service and support of the Stroud family, and the work they have been doing to raise money to support young drivers through practical education and experience following the death of their 17-year-old son Kelan in March.

Kelan Stroud was killed in a devastating three-vehicle accident in the Cromwell Gorge in March. Stroud had held his restricted license for just one month. His story will be incorporated into every Tony Quinn Foundation Street Smart delivery at Highlands.

Murphy (centre) at the official programme launch at Highlands.