Starship Supercar Show returns September 2023

The Starship Supercar Show is returning this year, according to event organizer Giltrap Group. The news comes after its 2021 edition saw considerable success.

Giltrap says it's holding this year's event across two days, from 16 to 17 September, to allow even more Kiwis to experience everything Starship has to offer.

This year's gathering of high-performance and luxury vehicles will see eighty cars totalling over $70 million displayed over five levels of the 119GNR building in Auckland's Grey Lynn. All ticket sales revenue will reportedly go to the Starship Foundation.

Here are some of the vehicles you can expect to see at the 2023 Starship Supercar Show:

Aston Martin Valkyrie

All-new Lamborghini Countach

McLaren Speedtail

McLaren Elva

Porsche 911 Dakar

Lotus Eletre

Lotus Emira

And more to be announced

Tickets go on sale 18 July at 10 am. Ticket prices are set at $25 for adults, $15 for children 13 and under, and $20 for Gold Card Holders. Visit the Starship Supercar Show website for more information.

"We are incredibly excited to be partnering with the Giltrap Group once again for their upcoming Starship Supercar Show, which is set to be a fantastic event for families and car enthusiasts alike, all while raising vital funds for our national children's hospital. We can't thank the Giltrap Group enough for their generosity and efforts, which will benefit Starship children and their families across New Zealand," said Joanna Simon, Chief Executive of Starship Foundation.