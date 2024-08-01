Someone paid nearly $300k for a pristine 1997 Toyota Land Cruiser

Jet Sanchez

  • Sign in required

    Please sign in to your account to add a vehicle to favourite

  • Share this article

Is this 1997 Land Cruiser worth all that cash? Photo / Bring a Trailer

Is this 1997 Land Cruiser worth all that cash? Photo / Bring a Trailer

A remarkably well-preserved 1997 Toyota Land Cruiser FZJ80 has set a new record for its generation, fetching a staggering US$170,000 (around NZ$287,000) on the car auction site Bring a Trailer.

This marks the fifth 80-Series Land Cruiser to surpass the US$100,000 mark on the platform, and it even outperformed a previous attempt to sell this specific vehicle in 2023.

1997 Toyota Land Cruiser New Zealand

The Land Cruiser's allure lies not only in its legendary reputation for reliability and off-road capability but also in this example's pristine condition. With just around 7500km on the odometer, the SUV boasts a well-maintained engine bay, an immaculate undercarriage and a flawless exterior finish (see gallery below). The vehicle's history includes a clean California title and a recent oil change.

Bidding war

The auction attracted intense interest, culminating in a bidding war that saw the price escalate rapidly once it hit the US$100,000 threshold. This reflects the growing demand for well-preserved, low-mileage examples of modern-classic vehicles like the 80-Series Land Cruiser, as enthusiasts and collectors seek to own a piece of automotive history.

1997 Toyota Land Cruiser New Zealand

This sale sets a new benchmark for 80-Series Land Cruiser values, surpassing the previous record of US$136,000 (around NZ$230,000) paid for a 1994 model with 1600km three years ago. The Land Cruiser's exceptional condition and desirability have clearly resonated with buyers, solidifying its status as a sought-after collector's item.

So, would you pay that kind of money for a vintage Land Cruiser?

Gallery

Keep up to date with DRIVEN Car Guide

Sign up for the latest news, reviews, our favourite cars and more.

By signing up for this newsletter, you agree to NZME's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.