Someone paid nearly $300k for a pristine 1997 Toyota Land Cruiser

A remarkably well-preserved 1997 Toyota Land Cruiser FZJ80 has set a new record for its generation, fetching a staggering US$170,000 (around NZ$287,000) on the car auction site Bring a Trailer.

This marks the fifth 80-Series Land Cruiser to surpass the US$100,000 mark on the platform, and it even outperformed a previous attempt to sell this specific vehicle in 2023.

The Land Cruiser's allure lies not only in its legendary reputation for reliability and off-road capability but also in this example's pristine condition. With just around 7500km on the odometer, the SUV boasts a well-maintained engine bay, an immaculate undercarriage and a flawless exterior finish (see gallery below). The vehicle's history includes a clean California title and a recent oil change.

Bidding war

The auction attracted intense interest, culminating in a bidding war that saw the price escalate rapidly once it hit the US$100,000 threshold. This reflects the growing demand for well-preserved, low-mileage examples of modern-classic vehicles like the 80-Series Land Cruiser, as enthusiasts and collectors seek to own a piece of automotive history.

This sale sets a new benchmark for 80-Series Land Cruiser values, surpassing the previous record of US$136,000 (around NZ$230,000) paid for a 1994 model with 1600km three years ago. The Land Cruiser's exceptional condition and desirability have clearly resonated with buyers, solidifying its status as a sought-after collector's item.

So, would you pay that kind of money for a vintage Land Cruiser?