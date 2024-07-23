Smart Roadster could return in EV form after 20 years

Smart, known for its compact city cars, is considering a revival of its short-lived Roadster model, this time with an all-electric powertrain.

This development comes nearly two decades after the original Roadster ceased production.

New design for Smart's electric era

2025 Smart Roadster concept. Photo / Geoffrey Decembry, Pierre Senelet

Dirk Adelmann, Smart Europe's CEO, recently revealed to Autocar UK that the company has already envisioned a modern version of the Roadster.

A colleague of Adelmann's reportedly sketched out a potential design in 2020, shortly after Chinese carmaker Geely acquired a 50% stake in the brand.

Smart Roadster interior concept. Photo / Geoffrey Decembry, Pierre Senelet

Adelmann, who has an emotional connection to the Roadster as it was his first project at Smart, is enthusiastic about the possibility of bringing it back.

“There was one very wild colleague who had the first drawings of a new Roadster,” Adelmann told Autocar. “We have three great cars and none of them is a Roadster, but why not? If we do a Roadster, rest assured it will be very compact—for sure a two-seater.”

Return to small car roots

2025 Smart Roadster concept. Photo / Geoffrey Decembry, Pierre Senelet

A new Roadster could help Smart reclaim its identity as a maker of small, nimble vehicles.

The current lineup, consisting of the NZ-bound #1, #3, and upcoming #5 SUVs, marks a significant departure from the brand's origins.

The original Roadster, measuring just 3.4m long, was a symbol of Smart's focus on compact urban mobility. An electric version could recapture that spirit while embracing the future of sustainable motoring.

Next-gen ForTwo needs partner

While a Roadster revival remains a possibility, Smart is also committed to launching a new ForTwo model.

The previous generation ended production earlier this year. However, the development of the Electric Compact Architecture (ECA) platform, on which the new ForTwo would be based, requires a partner to share costs.

“If you share this platform with partners—we're still in evaluation—then you can also share the investment costs and the production site, etcetera, and it starts making sense,” Adelmann explained.

“The last thing we want to do is produce a vehicle where nobody is earning money, because that vehicle will not last for long. We want to have a positive business case for us, for our retailers and in the end for our customers.”

Smart's potential return to its roots with an electric Roadster is an exciting prospect for fans of the brand. It would signify a balance between honouring its heritage and embracing the electric future.

However, the success of this endeavour, and the new ForTwo, depends on securing a suitable partnership to make the development financially viable.