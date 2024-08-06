A highly unique, factory-sanctioned Ferrari F40 with a V12 engine is set to go under the hammer at the Iconic Sale during the Silverstone Festival on August 23.

This one-off machine, known as the Simpson-Ferrari V12 GTR, is expected to fetch between US$640,000 to US$770,000 (or around NZ$1.08 million to NZ$1.29 million).

V12 heart in a turbo V8 body

The Simpson-Ferrari V12 GTR originated as a test car in Ferrari's Maranello facility.

Following a crash test, the chassis was acquired by Simpson Motorsport, a UK-based racing team, through their connection with race car driver Stefano Sebastiani and former Ferrari boss Amedeo Felisa. This partnership led to the transformation of the F40 into a V12-powered racing machine.

While the standard Ferrari F40 is renowned for its twin-turbo V8, this particular example is powered by a 5.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 sourced from a Ferrari 550 Maranello.

The mighty power plant, producing around 357kW, offers a unique soundtrack compared to the original V8 unit.

Racing pedigree

The modified sports car boasts an FIA-spec reinforced chassis, a roll cage and a Hewland six-speed sequential gearbox.

Despite these modifications, it weighs a mere 1075kg and produces an estimated 400kW after some heavy tuning.

The Simpson-Ferrari V12 GTR competed in various races between 2002 and 2006, achieving its best result with a second-place finish at the Britcar Oulton Park circuit in 2006.

After retiring from racing, the Ferrari was maintained and stored for multiple years. In 2023, it was finally taken out of storage and prepared for its next chapter.

Now, the rare car is being offered for sale through Iconic Auctioneers, presenting a rare opportunity to own a truly unique piece of Ferrari history.