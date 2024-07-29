Rolls-Royce used by the Queen in NZ on sale after 30 years in storage

After 30 years in storage and a couple of stints as a wedding car, a Rolls-Royce used by Queen Elizabeth II is up for auction in Auckland.

Webb’s auctioneers in Auckland are set to put the 1963 Rolls-Royce Phantom V under the hammer on August 11.

The stately 6.2L black sedan was built and outfitted by Rolls-Royce replete with all the trimmings fit for a monarch before it was shipped to New Zealand and used in the late Queen’s 1963 and 1970 Royal Tours, according to an online listing posted by the auction house.

Its current owners have owned the regal vehicle for 40 years, Webb’s said.

Queen Elizabeth at the St James Theatre in Auckland on February 7, 1963. Photo / NZ Herald archives

They used it throughout the 1980s as a wedding car before it was placed into storage in the 1990s.

The long black four-door sedan remained in storage for 30 years before emerging again for another stint as a wedding car, lasting three years.