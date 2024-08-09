Rolls-Royce Spectre Semaphore is an electrifying bespoke creation

Rolls-Royce has pulled back the curtain on the Spectre Semaphore, a unique, one-off commission set to make its global debut on August 16 at the Monterey Car Week 2024 in California.

Based on the all-electric Spectre, this bespoke creation highlights the evolving definition of luxury as perceived by the marque's younger, more audacious clientele.

A symphony of yellow

The Spectre Semaphore's exterior is a visual treat, finished in a bespoke Semaphore Yellow - the inspiration for the car's name. This vibrant hue is further accentuated by a unique bonnet artwork, drawing inspiration from the laid-back elegance of coastal California.

Christened 'Marbled Paint Spill', this abstract graphic pays homage to the Golden State's diverse landscapes, from the sun-drenched south to the silvery peaks of the eastern mountains.

To achieve this effect, Rolls-Royce artisans carefully applied silver lacquer and multiple layers of clearcoat, resulting in a flawless finish. The bonnet alone represents over 160 hours of dedicated design, development and production.

A sunlit cabin

The bright yellow theme continues into the car's interior. A blend of Bespoke Lemon Yellow and Citrine Yellow graces the seats, Starlight doors, and the area above the instrument panel. This harmonises with the contrasting Grace White and Slate Grey hues, further enhanced by Lemon Yellow stitching.

The designers also capitalised on the digital customisation capabilities of the SPIRIT operating system, aligning the instrument dials with the car's yellow colour scheme.

The Spectre Semaphore elevates the interior's contemporary design with a pristine, high-gloss Bespoke painted wood set. Finished to match the grey material accents, the Cashmere Grey paint is infused with silver mica flakes, creating a captivating sparkle under direct light.

A singular creation

Only one Rolls-Royce Spectre Semaphore will ever be produced. It will be showcased on 16 August at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, as part of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars' presence at Monterey Car Week 2024.

This special commission embodies the "bold new codes of luxury" embraced by the marque's clientele. It also shows Rolls-Royce's willingness to push boundaries as it enters an electrified future.