Rimac undercuts Tesla with Verne robotaxi reveal

Rimac, maker of the renowned Nevera electric supercar, once again disrupts the auto industry with the unveiling of its sleek Verne robotaxi.

Set to commence operations in Zagreb, Croatia, by 2026, Rimac's new autonomous vehicle comes amid a turning point in mass driverless transportation.

The cutting-edge Verne robotaxi eschews boring looks for a sporty two-seater coupe designed from scratch to be driverless, boasting features that set it apart from competitors like Waymo, Cruise, Hyundai and Tesla.

What sets the Verne robotaxi apart

The Verne robotaxi stands out with its coupe-style body, exuding a sportier aesthetic than typical autonomous cars.

Unlike adapted models from competitors, such as Waymo's Jaguar I-Pace, Cruise's Chevrolet Volt or even Apple's Lexus RX 450h, the Verne was purpose-built for driverless operation.

This differentiator allowed the designers to create a vehicle with only two seats, a decision backed by research indicating that nine out of ten taxi rides involve just one or two passengers.

Riders can hail the Verne via a dedicated app, which also allows them to customise various in-car settings before the taxi arrives.

From ambient lighting and temperature to scents, passengers can tailor their journey to their preferences. The vehicle’s interior is described as "Rolls Royce-sized," featuring sliding doors for easy access and reclining seats designed to offer a living-room-like experience.

High-tech cabin

The Verne robotaxi's cabin features a massive 43-inch screen that provides both entertainment and journey information.

The absence of a steering wheel enhances the view of the screen, making it the focal point of the passenger experience. Complementing this are 17 speakers, ensuring an immersive audio experience.

A touchpad located between the seats allows passengers to adjust car settings, while a feature called the Median enables them to start and stop the ride, giving a sense of control.

An innovative circular glass halo ring cut into the headliner serves as a panoramic sunroof, enhancing the feeling of openness. The cabin materials are specifically chosen to withstand the rigours of daily use while maintaining a premium, cosy atmosphere.

One of the most intriguing aspects of the Verne is the absence of traditional windshield wipers. How the vehicle will handle adverse weather conditions remains to be seen, but it’s a bold move that showcases Rimac’s commitment to futuristic design.

While specific details about the Verne’s technical specifications, such as motor output and battery range, have not been disclosed, the vehicle is built on a scalable platform.

This flexibility means it can be adapted for different road types and conditions. The Verne utilises Mobileye's autonomous technology package, which includes cameras, radar and lidar.

This advanced system is designed to accommodate local driving styles, potentially allowing for global deployment in diverse driving environments.

Into the future

The Verne robotaxi is not just a concept but a near-future reality.

The first fleet will launch in Zagreb, Croatia, in 2026, with plans to expand to 11 more cities across the UK, Germany, Europe, and the Middle East.

Additionally, 30 other cities worldwide are in discussions to introduce Verne’s autonomous cabs, which are intended to complement existing public transport systems rather than replace them.

The Verne initiative is spearheaded by Mate Rimac, alongside Verne CEO Marko Pejković and Chief Design Officer Adriano Mudri. The trio aims to revolutionise urban transportation with their innovative approach.

The introduction of the Verne robotaxi comes at a time when the autonomous taxi sector is under scrutiny due to safety concerns surrounding competitors like Cruise, which have experienced bumpy safety performance in some US pilot programs.

However, with the advanced technology and thoughtful design of the Verne, Rimac's future looks promising. The company's venture into the autonomous taxi market also offers a potential lifeline for the company, which has faced challenges selling its Nevera electric supercar.

Meanwhile, Tesla is preparing its own yet unnamed robotaxi, scheduled for a global reveal in August.