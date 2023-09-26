Report: 2024 Tesla Model 3 Performance could get new motor

Last month, Tesla unveiled the updated Model 3 'Highland', which gave the electric sedan a tweaked look and new features.

But that reveal curiously left out the Performance version, leaving many unsure about the variant's future. Tesla reportedly cancelled some Australian orders following the launch, further fueling rumours of the Model 3 Performance getting the axe.

But new information in the form of an alleged European Type Certificate from the Netherlands suggests this is not the case. The document emerged on the TFF Forum via Teslarati, and it shows the M3P may not only be returning but also getting a significant powertrain upgrade.

New rear motor?

The document includes the new M3P's vehicle identification number (VIN), which shows the letter "T" in the eighth position. This placement usually refers to the type of motor in a vehicle. Notably, the outgoing M3P had the letter "L" in the eighth location, indicating the new version could come with a different powertrain setup.

Moreover, Tesla previously used the "T" designation with the European Model S Plaid and Model X Plaid. These two vehicles feature a tri-motor powertrain, so does that mean the new M3P will feature three electric motors?

Not so fast, as Elon Musk shot that possibility down earlier this year, suggesting Tesla wouldn't want the M3P to outperform the Model S Plaid. The likely scenario is that Tesla will equip the M3P with a Plaid-spec rear motor, giving it a significant power boost, albeit not enough to overshadow the brand's higher offerings.

The outgoing M3P already does 0 to 100 km/h in 3.3 seconds with a 261 km/h top speed, so it would be intriguing to see how much more Tesla can improve on those figures.

Speculation aside, the updated 2024 Tesla Model 3 has been confirmed for New Zealand. While no release date is available, we expect the new version to arrive in local showrooms towards the end of the year, if not early next year.