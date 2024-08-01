Porsche well into testing of Cayenne EV, but thunderous V8 will stay 'up to and beyond 2030'

Porsche is readying the fourth-generation Cayenne battery electric vehicle (BEV) for launch in 2025 with a programme of real-world testing. Disguised prototypes have now been released from the factory, to cover "several million test kilometres" all over the world, says Porsche.

Cayenne EV rides on new PPE platform, with 800-volt architecture.

But while the company is promising the all-new Cayenne will be a revolution for the lineup, with the new PPE platform, 800-volt architecture and new chassis technology, it has also committed to offering three distinct powertrains for the Cayenne range for at least five years.

"In the middle of the decade, the fourth generation will set standards in the segment as an electric SUV,” says Blume, chief executive of Porsche. At the same time, into the next decade our customers will still be able to choose from a wide range of powerful and efficient combustion and hybrid models.”

That includes extensive further development of the twin-turbo V8 that now powers most Cayenne models, with the current ICE-based Cayenne (heavily updated last year) being offered alongside the new electric version for the foreseeable future.

Development will continue on heavily updated petrol V8 Cayenne.

Porsche says it could could still achieve its original goal of 80% electric cars by 2030, but Blume now emphasises that it will depend "on the demand of our customers and the development of electromobility in the regions of the world."