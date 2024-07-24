Porsche cautiously revises 2030 EV sales target

Porsche has tempered its ambitious goal of achieving 80% all-electric vehicle (EV) sales by 2030.

The news comes as the luxury carmaker recently revealed fresh electric models, including the updated Taycan and new Macan Electric.

Porsche recently updated its popular Taycan EV.

In a recent statement, first reported by Reuters, the company acknowledged that the shift towards EVs is taking longer than anticipated, citing dwindling customer demand and ongoing developments in the electric mobility sector.

Porsche's revised approach to its EV sales target is now explicitly linked to market demand and the pace of industry progress.

While the company maintains that it could still achieve the 80% EV sales figure by 2030, it acknowledges that this will depend heavily on consumer preferences and advancements in EV technology.

"The transition to electric cars is taking longer than we thought five years ago," Porsche stated, highlighting the evolving terrain of the automotive sector. "Our product strategy is set up such that we could deliver over 80% of our vehicles as all electric in 2030—dependent on customer demand and the development of electromobility."

Porsche also emphasised the significant disparities in EV adoption across its key markets. While demand for EVs is surging in China, it remains sluggish in Europe and uneven in the United States. This nuanced global landscape spotlights the challenges and complexities in achieving widespread EV adoption.

In response to these challenges, Porsche reaffirms its commitment to a "double strategy" of developing both internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles and electrified models.

This approach reflects a pragmatic response to the current market realities and acknowledges the ongoing importance of next-gen ICE technology in the near term.