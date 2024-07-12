Polestar's Concept BST debuts as showstopping track star

Swedish electric vehicle (EV) maker Polestar is making waves at this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed with its showstopping concept car, the Polestar Concept BST.

This electrifying roadster, based on the upcoming Polestar 6, takes performance and style to the next level with a host of bespoke aerodynamic components designed for tackling the race track.

The future of electric roadsters

Polestar has gone beyond mere bolt-on modifications, redesigning the front and rear quarter panels to accommodate wider, more muscular wheel arches. These changes give the Concept BST a lower-slung stance and a more aggressive presence on the road.

The Concept BST's aggressive front end features a larger splitter and pronounced air curtains below the split headlights, optimising airflow for enhanced performance. Air extraction vents on the hood further contribute to the car's aerodynamic prowess.

However, the rear of the car is where the Concept BST truly sets itself apart. A dramatic rear wing, supported by uprights extending from behind the removable hard top, dominates the landscape. A bold new diffuser, 22-inch wheels, and a unique silver paint scheme with 'BST' graphics complete the transformation.

Behind the scenes

While not confirming a production version, Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath described the Concept BST as a car "turned up to 11".

He emphasised the car's ability to showcase the brand's performance capabilities and hinted at the potential application of the BST formula to future Polestar models.

"This car is a demonstration of how far we can push our performance brand—Polestar turned up to 11 if you will—and a demonstration of how we could apply the BST formula to our line-up in the future," Ingenlath stated.

Alongside the Concept BST, Polestar is showcasing its current production models, the Polestar 2, 3 and 4, at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The Polestar 6 Concept is also making its fiery debut, tackling the famous 1.86km hillclimb course.

With its compelling lineup and the bold Concept BST, Polestar is carving itself a sizeable niche in a competitive yet floundering EV market. But buyers will need more than glitz and glamour to buy into the future of EVs.