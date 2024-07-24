Peugeot 208 GT gains hybrid power for NZ. But where's the EV gone?

Peugeot New Zealand has introduced a facelifted version of its 208 small hatchback with a first for the company: a non-plug-in hybrid powertrain.

Now with added claws: 208 gains more elaborate daytime running lights.

The GT hybrid replaces the previous ICE-only model, which was powered by a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine with 96kW/230Nm and achieved 6.3l/100km.

The new GT hybrid keeps the petrol engine but adds a 48-volt power system and "e-DCT6" automated gearbox, which has an integrated electric motor. Combined power and torque are hardly changed at 100kW/230Nm, but fuel consumption has reduced to 4.7l/100km.

The $45,990 GT hybrid wears Peugeot's new corporate face and yet another iteration of the lion badge. The new car is most easily identified by its bumper-mounted "claw" daytime running lights up front, which have tripled in number from the single strip of the previous 208 to three.

Only mild revisions to Peugeot's quirky i-Cockpit cabin layout.

The hybrid also picks up body-colour grille inserts, which were previously restricted to the pure-electric e-208. The interior receives minor changes including a slightly larger infotainment screen and new gear selector design (borrowed from sister brand Opel).

What has become of the Peugeot e-208?

Speaking of the e-208: the fate of that model is not clear at the moment. Peugeot NZ is only listing "demonstrator" models for sale on its website (pre-facelift, naturally) from $49,990. The company has sold just 63 e-208 models year-to-date.

"The future of BEV is being reviewed right now," says Peugeot NZ general manager of sales Brian Carr. "Peugeot's global direction is BEV and hybrid, and ADNZ [NZ distributor for Peugeot] is determining how both powertrains fit into NZ's changing landscape.

"Both belong and will be part of the future, however just exactly what the final lineup looks like for BEV is still yet to be finalised.

"Hybrid is our immediate focus and we are excited about this new technology and the positive impact it has to the environment and the consumer’s total cost of ownership. It is a fantastic stepping stone, both technically and pricing position, to achieving a reduced carbon footprint, and once details are determined BEV will add to this strategy in the future."