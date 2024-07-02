Maserati has teamed up with the legendary winemaker Marchesi Antinori to bring us the GranCabrio Folgore Tignanello, an all-electric luxury convertible that’s as much a piece of art as it is a sports car.

This collaboration marks the 50th anniversary of Tignanello, a wine that’s been shaking up the game for half a century.

A perfect blend of past and future

The GranCabrio Folgore Tignanello is the latest brainchild of Maserati’s Fuoriserie customisation programme, crafted to celebrate the rich heritage of Marchesi Antinori, a family that’s been in the wine business for over 600 years.

This one-of-a-kind model will hit the auction block on July 14 at Festival Napa Valley’s Arts for All Gala, raising funds for a good cause.

Klaus Busse, Maserati’s design guru, calls this project “an epitome of bespoke production,” blending the unique charm of tailor-made cars with the exclusive feel of fine wine.

A design that tells a story

The exterior of this GranCabrio is coated in a custom Terra di Tignanello paint, a rich chestnut shade with hints of coppery burgundy inspired by the earthy tones of Tignanello’s vineyards.

Matte black rims and gloss black callipers add a modern edge, while copper-coloured emblems and a sleek black soft top finish off the look.

Inside, the car doesn’t disappoint. The seats are wrapped in a unique silver and burgundy fabric made from Vegea, a leather-like material derived from vineyards—talk about innovation.

Dark briar wood with laser-etched details mimics the barrels used in winemaking, and the headrest embroidery combines Maserati’s Trident with Tignanello’s iconic sun emblem. Dates etched on the central tunnel mark 50 years of Tignanello’s legacy.

Electrifying performance

This isn’t just any electric car—it’s Maserati’s first fully electric luxury convertible. Powered by an 800V battery system that’s straight out of Formula E, the GranCabrio Folgore delivers blistering performance, to the tune of 560kW/1350Nm. And with features like a neck warmer and wind stopper, you can enjoy top-down driving no matter the weather.

Piero Antinori, representing Marchesi Antinori, highlights the shared philosophy behind this collaboration: constant innovation and a relentless pursuit of quality. He says, “This partnership with Maserati, a symbol of Italian excellence, results in a unique model that captures the spirit of our wine.”

The GranCabrio Folgore Tignanello is a fitting tribute to Maserati’s 110-year history and Tignanello’s 50-year legacy. It’s a celebration of tradition and a nod to the brand's future, blending the worlds of luxury automobiles and fine wine into a highly desirable desirable collector's item.