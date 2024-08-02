One-off Porsche 911 GT3 RS pays tribute to Swiss racer Jo Siffert

Porsche has unveiled a unique 911 GT3 RS, a tribute to the Swiss racing icon Jo Siffert. This special edition sports car draws inspiration from the legendary 917 that Siffert and Kurt Ahrens piloted to victory at the Osterreichring in 1969.

Inspired design

The one-off 911 GT3 RS boasts a striking bi-tone design, blending a Pure White finish with Viper Green accents, reminiscent of the iconic 917 livery.

'29' badging, representing Siffert's race number, adorns the bonnet, doors, and wing, alongside 'Porsche' lettering. Satin black magnesium wheels with centre locks featuring the 917KH silhouette complete the exterior's homage to Siffert's racing legacy.

Porsche's attention to detail is evident in the reproduced sponsor decals created with help from Bosch and Shell, as well as the B-pillar badges bearing Jo Siffert's signature.

The interior, though not fully revealed, showcases Black and Guards Red Race-Tex upholstery with a helmet motif on the headrests. Special door sill plates and Siffert's signature embossed on the centre console cover further personalise the cabin. Even the vehicle key receives a custom paint job with the 917 graphics.

Tribute to a motorsport legend

The unique 911 GT3 RS will embark on a tour across Switzerland, appearing at dealerships across the country and culminating at Auto Zurich in November. Following the tour, the car will be sold to a fortunate customer chosen at random.

Although Jo Siffert tragically passed away in 1971, his legacy lives on, especially in Switzerland, where he remains a revered figure.

Porsche acknowledges Siffert's passion for racing, recalling his participation in multiple races on the same weekend due to his unwavering love for the sport. This one-of-a-kind 911 GT3 RS serves as a fitting tribute to a true racing legend.