One More Round: new docuseries details Kia's Tasman ute journey

Kia's upcoming midsize ute, the Tasman, is set to make a splash in the competitive truck market, directly challenging the Ford Ranger, Toyota Hilux and the new BYD Shark.

In preparation for its debut later this year, Kia has unveiled a compelling documentary series, One More Round, offering an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the ute's rigorous development process.

Unforgiving testing in the outback

The first episode of One More Round, set to premiere on July 22nd, will delve into the Tasman's gruelling off-road evaluations conducted in the harsh Australian outback.

Subsequent episodes, releasing between July and October, will showcase the ute's impressive durability, deep-water wading capabilities, ride and handling and other crucial aspects for discerning ute owners. All episodes will be available on Kia's official YouTube channel.

18,000 rounds of evaluation

Kia's commitment to quality is evident in the extensive testing the Tasman has undergone. With over 18,000 evaluation rounds and 1777 tests completed, the South Korean automaker aims to ensure Tasman's toughness matches or surpasses that of its established rivals.

The new docuseries will provide a unique opportunity to witness the Tasman's off-road prowess and durability firsthand.

Waiting game

While specific details remain under wraps, Tasman is expected to be unveiled around October, with the docuseries fueling anticipation for its arrival.

Kia executives have hinted at the possibility of four-cylinder engine options, with no V6 or electrified powertrains initially planned. However, the door is open for future engine updates.

Heui Won Yang, President of Kia's R&D Division, emphasised the company's innovative bent, stating, "The Kia Tasman represents our unwavering dedication to innovation. Every aspect of our R&D Division's capability has been channelled into creating a vehicle that not only lives up to its title as the first of its kind, but also delivers performance that surpasses expectations."

With its rugged design and focus on off-road capability, Tasman is poised to be a formidable competitor in the Kiwi midsize ute segment, attracting a new generation of enthusiasts to the Kia brand.