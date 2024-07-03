NZ new-vehicle sales June: falling for 4th month

New vehicles sales declined for the fourth consecutive month in June: 9423 registrations represents the lowest sales for the month in over a decade.

Utes faring better than SUVs (but still not great): Ranger remains number 1.

The headline figure is a 60% drop compared to June 2023, but that needs to be viewed in context. June last year was the highest month ever recorded, as buyers raced to beat changes to the Clean Car Discount feebate programme. It's 24% lower than June 2022.

Year-to-date, 2024 is 26% down on 2023 and 24% lower than 2022.

Toyota claimed nearly 21% of the market in June, followed by Ford (14%) and Mitsubishi (11.8%). The top three segments were Pick Up/Cab Chassis (25%), SUV Medium (22%) and SUV Compact (19%).

The top selling vehicles overall were Ford Ranger (889), Toyota Hilux (591) and Toyota RAV4 (556).

New Suzuki Swift has made an impact in the hybrid segment.

Following the RAV4 as the top passenger vehicles were Mitsubishi Outlander (255) and Mitsubishi ASX (252).

The RAV4 was naturally also the top hybrid (all models sold in NZ are petrol-electric), followed by Toyota Highlander (153) and the Suzuki Swift mild hybrid (135).

June was the first month on sale for BYD's Sealion 6 plug-in hybrid SUV.

Mitusbishi's Eclipse Cross and Outlander tied for most popular PHEV (44 each), followed by the new BYD Sealion 6 (21).

The Tesla Model Y continued to lead the BEV market (67), ahead of the Hyundai Kona (62) and BYD Atto 3 (47).

NZ’S TOP 10 NEW VEHICLES FOR 2024

Ford Ranger (6224)

Toyota RAV4 (4203)

Toyota Hilux (3770)

Mitsubishi Triton (2729)

Mitsubishi Outlander (1688)

Mitsubishi ASX (1680)

Suzuki Swift (1393)

Kia Seltos (1356)

Ford Everest (1080)

Toyota Hiace (1050)