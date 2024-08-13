Nissan's GTP ZX-Turbo roars back to life at Monterey Car Week

Nissan's GTP ZX-Turbo, proof of the Japanese marque's dominance in 1980s motorsport and beyond, is set to make a triumphant return at this year's Monterey Car Week in California.

This legendary race car will be showcased at the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion from August 14 to 17, 2024, marking the 35th anniversary of its triumphant win at the IMSA Constructor's Championship.

A blast from the past

From the outset, the GTP ZX-Turbo was recognised as a potential game-changer for Nissan.

Originally constructed by Lola Cars in the UK and further developed by Electramotive Engineering in California, the GTP ZX-Turbo dominated the IMSA GT Series from 1985 to 1990.

Piloted by racing legends like Geoff Brabham and John Morton, this car etched its name in motorsport history with numerous victories, including the coveted IMSA Constructor's Championship in 1989 and 1990.

"We were constantly pushing the limits, especially enhancing the car's aerodynamics," remarked Chris Willes, who joined Electramotive Engineering in 1986.

Racetrack dominance

The GTP ZX-Turbo swiftly made its presence felt in the racing world, particularly during the 1988 season. Brabham and Morton piloted the car to victory, overcoming formidable rivals like Porsche and Jaguar.

"It was unbelievable. We won at Atlanta, then at West Palm Beach," recalled Ashley Page, the team crew chief who joined the project in 1984. "I knew from the start that this project was going to be something special."

Under the guidance of Electramotive founder Don Devendorf, the team tirelessly refined the car's aerodynamic design, chassis design and engine electronics, all of which were pivotal factors in its success.

These innovations propelled the GTP ZX-Turbo to the IMSA Constructor's Championship in 1989, a title it successfully defended in 1990, cementing Nissan's position as a formidable force in motorsport.

Even after nearly 40 years, the GTP ZX-Turbo remains an esteemed symbol of racing excellence. The original chassis #8801 is currently undergoing restoration at Z Car Garage in San Jose, ensuring that this legendary vehicle is preserved for posterity.

As Page aptly put it, "I knew from the start that this project was going to be something special."

Furthermore, in recognition of their impact, IMSA recently announced that Brabham and the GTP ZX-Turbo will be inducted into the 2024 IMSA Hall of Fame in October.

"Our journey with the GTP ZX wasn't just about building a race car. It was about pushing the limits of what was possible, both on and off the track," Willes said.

The GTP ZX-Turbo's return at Monterey Car Week is more than a nostalgic event - it's a strong reminder of Nissan's enduring legacy in motorsport.