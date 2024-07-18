Next-gen tech gives Kia EV3 enhanced range, faster charging

Kia has revealed the technological advancements behind its latest electric vehicle (EV), the EV3, showcasing a range of innovations designed to maximise driving range and charging speed.

The EV3 is the first vehicle within the Hyundai Motor Group to feature a driving range guide, providing drivers with an accurate range estimate based on their past driving efficiency.

A green gauge indicates efficient driving and increased range, while an orange gauge signals range depletion.

Kia has also focused on aerodynamics, achieving a drag coefficient of 0.27, which it claims is a best-in-class figure. This was accomplished by refining the design of the headlights, bumpers, wheel arches, wheels and rear end, along with the addition of roof and rear bumper spoilers.

Next-generation battery tech

Powered by Kia's fourth-generation battery technology, the EV3 boasts an 81.4kWh battery pack that offers a driving range of up to 501km in the South Korean market.

Notably, this battery pack has a 22% higher energy density than the Niro EV, despite utilising the same 400V system. The improved energy density is achieved through a two-stage mounting system that allows for 25% more cells than the Niro EV.

These enhancements, coupled with an optimised thermal management system, contribute to both faster charging and extended range. The EV3 can charge from 10% to 80% in just 31 minutes, a significant improvement over the Niro EV.

The EV3 also introduces the iPedal 3.0, the first Kia vehicle to incorporate the 'Smart Regeneration System 2.0' with autonomous driving technology for automatic deceleration.

Since pre-orders opened in June at a starting price of ₩42.08 million (approximately NZ$50k), the EV3 has garnered over 10,000 reservations in South Korea in less than a month. Kia anticipates the EV3 will be a boon to its domestic market and elsewhere.

The 2025 Kia EV3 is set to launch first in South Korea, followed by a European release. New Zealand launch and pricing details have yet to be announced.