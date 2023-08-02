The wait is over: Toyota has officially unveiled the next-generation Land Cruiser Prado. The first all-new model in 14 years, the 2024 Prado has undergone a drastic overhaul inside and out. Will that put it atop the SUV game once again?

New platform, new look

Now in its fifth generation, the Land Cruiser Prado gains a new TNGA-F platform shared with the J300 Land Cruiser, Lexus GX, and Lexus LX. This architecture should make the Prado a more compelling off-roader.

As for its looks, the new Prado debuts a boxy appearance no doubt inspired by legacy Land Cruisers. While it takes obvious design cues from the Lexus GX, the Prado stands alone with cleaner lines and a more practical look. The highest variants get LED lighting, while the lower models settle for rounded lights behind rectangular clusters.

Rugged yet modern interior

Stepping inside, the 2024 Land Cruiser Prado features a flat, horizontal, two-tier dashboard with a massive touchscreen infotainment display. It joins a fully-digital instrument display behind a retro-looking steering wheel with button controls.

Toyota has incorporated plenty of buttons and switches to delight analog fans, including toggles for the selectable drive modes and all-wheel-drive (AWD) system.

Powertrains galore

The next-gen Prado gets a selection of capable powertrain options. Petrol engines include a naturally aspirated 2.7-litre mill with 120 kW and 246 Nm of torque and a 2.4-litre turbo petrol with 207 kW and 430 Nm of torque. The latter is also available as a mild hybrid. In that configuration, the Prado makes 243 kW with 630 Nm of torque.

Yes, the 4.0-litre V6 is gone, but it's probably for the best, as that engine had been getting a little long in the tooth. There are two more engines, though, both 2.8-litre turbo diesels, one coming as a standard mill and the other a mild hybrid. Both diesel configurations also output 150 kW with 500 Nm of torque.

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado New Zealand pricing, availability

The all-new 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado has been confirmed for New Zealand. We have word that only the 2.8-litre turbodiesel mild hybrid (with a new eight-speed transmission) will make its way to the country, although full specs and pricing have yet to be revealed.

Toyota New Zealand has also said that all versions will come in a three-row, seven-seater configuration. The new Prado SUV will arrive in local Toyota showrooms in early 2024.