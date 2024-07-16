New Porsche Macan EV gets cheaper RWD and sportier 4S models

The 2025 Porsche Macan EV has yet to arrive in New Zealand (due in Q4), but Porsche has already revealed two new variants of the much anticipated electric SUV.

Joining the Macan lineup are the new base-model rear-wheel-drive (RWD) Macan and the more powerful all-wheel-drive (AWD) Macan 4S.

Additionally, an optional off-road design package adds a rugged flair to the entire Macan EV range.

RWD Porsche Macan: lightweight and efficient

The new base-model Macan EV is the first RWD model in the lineup, featuring a single rear-mounted electric motor producing 250 kW or up to 265 kW with overboost, and 563 Nm of torque. This allows the RWD Macan to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.4 seconds and reach a top speed of 219km/h.

Being 110kg lighter than the AWD Macan 4, the RWD variant is expected to be the most efficient of the range, potentially offering the longest driving range on a single charge of its 100kWh battery pack. Official range estimates are yet to be released.

Porsche Macan 4S: performance boost

Bridging the gap between the Macan 4 and Macan Turbo, the new Macan 4S boasts a dual-motor setup, delivering 330 kW or up to 380 kW with overboost, and 784 Nm of torque. This translates to a 0 to 100 km/h time of just 3.9 seconds, making it the quickest Macan EV after the Turbo.

Off-road ready

Porsche has also introduced an off-road design package for all Macan EV trims, enhancing their ruggedness and off-road capabilities.

The package includes redesigned bumpers, side skirts, and a diffuser, along with skid plates and optional 21-inch alloy wheels finished in Vesuvius Grey.

Crucially, the package adds a 10mm lift to the air suspension, increasing ground clearance to 195mm in normal mode and 225mm in the highest setting. This, combined with the tweaked front bumper, improves the Macan EV's approach angle for off-road adventures.

Pricing and availability

The new RWD Porsche Macan and Macan 4S are now available to order overseas, with deliveries expected in Q4. It's currently unclear whether Porsche New Zealand plans to round out its Macan EV lineup with these new models, or the optional off-road package, for that matter.

That said, the rest of the Macan lineup is set for NZ in Q4, including the base Macan 4 variant ($166,500) and the range-topping Macan 4 Turbo ($223,000). In fact, the new Macan Electric has already touched down in the country ahead of launch.