Mercedes-Benz has introduced the highly anticipated C 200 Night Edition in New Zealand.

This limited special edition elevates the C 200 model with an array of premium features, enhancing both its aesthetic appeal and driving experience.

A distinctive look

The C 200 Night Edition distinguishes itself with the Night Package, incorporating high-gloss black design elements.

This package includes a black radiator louvre, AMG-style front and rear aprons, a black beltline trim strip and window surround and black exterior mirror housings. The eye-catching 19-inch AMG 5-twin-spoke alloy wheels further enhance its dynamic appearance.

Premium interior

The interior of the Night Edition is as impressive as its exterior. A premium Burmester 3D surround sound system ensures an immersive audio experience.

Combined with newly added heat and noise-insulating acoustic glass for the windscreen and front side windows, the spacious cabin offers a serene environment.

The luxurious standard appointments of the C 200 are complemented by ARTICO upholstery, dual-zone climate control and ambient lighting.

The dashboard features an anthracite line structure lime wood trim and an 11.9-inch portrait-style centre screen.

This is the core of the MBUX multimedia system, which allows touch or voice control over navigation, entertainment, climate control and telephony and vehicle systems.

The driver benefits from a 12.3-inch LCD colour display, a head-up display (HUD) and a multifunction steering wheel. Front seat passengers enjoy heated, electrically adjustable seats with memory function.

Enhanced connectivity and safety

The C 200 Night Edition offers smartphone integration with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with wireless charging.

The Mercedes Me Connect package enables drivers to control and monitor various vehicle functions via a smartphone.

Safety features abound in this model, with 10 airbags, the Pre-Safe accident anticipation system, Distronic active distance assist cruise control, Active Parking Assist with Parktronic, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Blind Spot Assist and Traffic Sign Assist.

Additional conveniences include LED headlights with Headlamp Assist, automatic wipers, a tyre pressure loss warning system, a 360° camera, keyless entry and start and a power-closing boot lid.

Powerful and efficient drivetrain

Under the bonnet, the C 200 Night Edition is powered by a turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine, producing 150kW and 300 Nm of torque.

This is augmented by an additional 15kW and 200Nm boost from the second-generation Integrated Starter Generator, which includes a 48-volt onboard electrical system.

Paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission and a lowered suspension, the drivetrain promises a sporty driving experience.

Pricing and availability

The Mercedes-Benz C 200 Night Edition is available now in New Zealand, priced at $98,700, inclusive of GST and on-road costs, but excluding statutory government fees at the time of registration.