New Audi A5 supplants A4 with sharp looks, efficient engines

Audi has revealed the next generation of its petrol-powered models, starting with the all-new A5.

The A5 succeeds the A4, offering a sleeker design and mild-hybrid powertrain options in both Sedan and Avant body styles.

This strategic move streamlines Audi's naming convention, reserving odd numbers for petrol models and even numbers for electric vehicles (EVs).

Enhanced design and tech

Audi A5 Sedan

The A5 boasts a more aggressive and sporty look compared to the A4, featuring sharper LED headlights, a wider stance with larger fenders and a more prominent grille. OLED taillights add a touch of modern flair.

Inside, the cabin has been redesigned with a focus on luxury and technology. A curved panoramic display integrates an 11.9-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system. An optional 10.9-inch passenger display adds to the high-tech ambience.

New mild-hybrid powertrains

Audi A5 Avant

Under the bonnet, the A5 offers a range of updated powertrain options.

The base model features a 2.0-liter turbocharged TFSI petrol engine with a variable geometry turbocharger (VTG) and improved combustion for better efficiency. In Europe, it comes in two power outputs: 110kW front-wheel drive and 150kW for the quattro all-wheel drive.

A 2.0-liter TDI turbodiesel engine with a new 48V mild-hybrid system (MHEV plus) is also available in Europe and choice markets. It produces 150kW and 400 Nm of torque, with an additional 18kW boost from the electric motor. This option offers improved acceleration and fuel efficiency and comes with either a front-wheel drive or a quattro all-wheel drive configuration.

Audi S5 Avant

For those seeking more performance, the S5 variant gets an upgraded 3.0-liter V6 TFSI engine with MHEV plus mild-hybrid technology, delivering 270kW. Power is sent to all four wheels through an S tronic dual-clutch automatic transmission and Audi's quattro sport differential with torque vectoring for enhanced handling.

Pricing and availability

With its fresh design, advanced tech and range of mild hybrid powertrain options, the new Audi A5 takes the torch from the A4 and aims to solidify Audi's position in the premium car market.

The new Audi A5 and S5 models will be available for order in Europe later this month, with deliveries expected in November.

The starting price for the Audi A5 Sedan in Germany is reportedly €45,200 (roughly NZ$81,400). While pricing and availability for other markets, including New Zealand, have not been announced yet, the A5 is expected to roll out across the globe in the coming months.