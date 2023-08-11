Michael Schumacher F1 Ferrari to fetch millions at auction

Another iconic Ferrari driven by accomplished German F1 legend Michael Schumacher will be up for auction.

Schumacher and the Ferrari F2001b famously won the Australian Grand Prix in 2002, but not without drama and controversy. That event saw Michael's brother, Ralf, get into a first-corner accident. Seconds into the race, Ralf's Williams-BMW collided with the rear of a Ferrari driven by Michael's teammate, Rubens Barrichello.

Michael would eventually eke out the win after an exciting back-and-forth with Williams-BMW's Juan Pablo Montoya, finishing ahead by 18.6 seconds.

Schumacher then took pole position in the season's second race at Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia. However, he would face more adversity during the first corner of the race, colliging with Montoya and jeopardizing his chances of securing a higher position. Despite the incident, Schumacher finished in third place. He would go on to win his fifth F1 World Championship that year.

The F2001b comes equipped with a 3.0-liter, Gilles Simon-designed Tipo 050 V10 engine – capable of producing almost 900 horsepower at 18,500rpm – and an electro-hydraulic, seven-speed sequential gearbox. It weighs just 1,323 pounds.

Weighing a mere 600 kg, the Ferrari F2001b features a 3.0-litre Tipo 050 V10 power plant designed by French F1 engineer Gilles Simon. It delivers nearly 700 kW at 18,5000 RPM, paired with an electro-hydraulic, seven-speed sequential gearbox.

This Ferrari F2001b is set to go up for auction at RM Sotheby’s Monterey auction in California from 16 to 19 August. It will also be open for online bidding on the Sotheby’s Sealed website.