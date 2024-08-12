Mazda NZ reveals CX-80 specs ahead of local launch

Mazda New Zealand has officially unveiled the first-ever Mazda CX-80, set to hit the roads in November 2024.

The CX-80 will slot between the smaller CX-60 and the larger CX-90, promising the same blend of luxury, performance and practicality while aiming squarely at the premium SUV segment.

Family design

The CX-80 embodies Mazda's 'Graceful Toughness' design philosophy, showcasing a mix of elegance and ruggedness. The vehicle's sleek silhouette exudes a sense of refinement, while its robust SUV stance hints at its capability.

Mazda says it has carefully considered the CX-80's dimensions to ensure easy manoeuvrability in urban settings, a crucial factor for many SUV buyers.

A choice of two hybrids

In New Zealand, the CX-80 will be offered with two powertrain options: a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and a 3.3-litre six-cylinder petrol hybrid.

The PHEV combines a 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with a potent 129kW electric motor and a 17.8kWh battery, delivering a combined output of 241kW and 500Nm of torque. With an estimated electric-only range of 60km, it caters well to daily commutes and errands.

Meanwhile, the 3.3-litre six-cylinder turbocharged petrol hybrid, featuring Mazda's M Hybrid Boost 48V mild hybrid system, churns out 209kW and 450Nm of torque. Its inline-six configuration promises a refined engine note and smooth operation.

Both powertrains are paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and Mazda's i-Activ All-Wheel Drive system, ensuring confident performance in various conditions. The CX-80 doesn't compromise on practicality, either, boasting a 2500kg braked towing capacity for both powertrain options.

The model lineup comprises two grades: SP and Homura.

The SP grade offers a sporty aesthetic with leather seats, 20-inch alloy wheels and LED headlights. The Homura grade, which gets the PHEV option exclusively, elevates the luxury quotient with a panoramic sunroof, adaptive LED headlights, heated rear seats and a Bose audio system.

Seating for up to seven

Overseas model shown

The CX-80's interior is designed to accommodate up to seven passengers. The second-row seats offer 120mm of sliding range and a generous recline angle, while the third-row seats can accommodate occupants up to 1700mm tall.

Access to the third row is facilitated by a wide door opening, a one-touch walk-in function for the second row and a flat step floor.

Imminent launch

The new Mazda CX-80 is poised to make an impact in the New Zealand SUV market. With its blend of premium design, advanced technology and practical features, it's set to appeal to buyers seeking a versatile, upmarket family vehicle.

Full pricing and specification details will be announced closer to its November launch, further fueling the anticipation for the upcoming hybrid SUV.