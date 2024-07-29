Major NZ auto employers join Women in Automotive Accord

A wave of prominent automotive employers in New Zealand, including Sime Darby, Giltrap Group, Custom Fleet, Inchcape and AJ Motors have joined the Women in Automotive New Zealand Accord.

This initiative is a collaborative effort to increase the representation of women in the local automotive sector, from entry-level positions to senior leadership roles.

The accord focuses on seven key principles that promote diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace. By joining, these companies have pledged to uphold these principles and foster a more inclusive environment for women in the industry.

Richard Giltrap, Managing Director of Giltrap Group, emphasised the importance of diversity in driving performance and innovation within the company. He stated, "Joining the Women in Automotive Accord further demonstrates our commitment to developing and supporting women to succeed and reach their potential while at Giltrap Group."

Kym Mellow, General Manager of Inchcape New Zealand, echoed this sentiment, highlighting the company's dedication to empowering and developing its female employees. "As we continue to promote greater inclusion and diversity in the industry, we proudly join the Women in Automotive Accord," she said.

The addition of these major employers marks a significant step forward for the Women in Automotive New Zealand Accord. Sime Darby, with over 1200 employees across its retail and commercial divisions, is a notable addition.

Pat McKenna, Managing Director New Zealand & Director of Commercial Vehicles Asia Pacific at Sime Darby, expressed the company's commitment to providing fair opportunities for women in all roles and creating a welcoming culture for them.

"Our aim is to hire the best people for each job, which means making sure women have fair chances at all roles," McKenna stated. "Our focus is on creating the right culture to accommodate and welcome more women into our group. Working with Women in Automotive is a key part of this."

The Women in Automotive Accord continues to gain momentum, reflecting a growing industry-wide commitment to driving meaningful change and creating a more inclusive automotive sector in New Zealand.