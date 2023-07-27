In an unprecedented move, seven major carmakers are teaming up to create an EV charging network that will span the United States, installing at least 30,000 chargers across the country that will be available for use by any EV.

General Motors, BMW, Honda, Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai, Kia and Stellantis have created a joint venture that will include the development of the new, high-powered charging network with the aim of accelerating the transition to electric vehicles.

In a joint statement issued by all seven manufacturers it was announced that venture will "leverage public and private funds to accelerate the installation of high-powered charging for customers."

Even more unprecedented is the fact that the new charging stations will be accessible to all battery-powered electric vehicles from any carmaker using Combined Charging System (CCS) or North American Charging Standard (NACS - otherwise known as Tesla's charger connector).

The first stations are expected to open in the United States in mid-2024 and in Canada at a later stage. Each site will be equipped with multiple high-powered DC chargers, and in line with the sustainability strategies of all seven automakers, the joint venture intends to power the charging network solely by renewable energy.

The statement said that the stations will be in "convenient locations offering canopies wherever possible and amenities such as restrooms, food service and retail operations either nearby or within the same complex."

The functions and services of the network will also be able to be integrated with participating manufacturers' in-vehicle and in-app systems, including reservations, intelligent route planning and navigation, payment applications, transparent energy management and more.