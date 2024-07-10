Limited Mercedes-AMG C 43 Edition R launched in NZ

Jet Sanchez

  • Sign in required

    Please sign in to your account to add a vehicle to favourite

  • Share this article

Mercedes-Benz New Zealand has announced a limited-edition version of its Mercedes-AMG C 43 4Matic sedan, dubbed 'Edition R'.

This exclusive model boasts performance upgrades and unique styling elements, making it a compelling choice for AMG enthusiasts.

Performance enhancements

Mercedes-AMG C 43 Edition R New Zealand

The Edition R includes the AMG Dynamic Plus package, which adds several performance-enhancing features.

AMG dynamic engine mounts adapt to driving conditions, providing comfort and agility. A selectable 'Race' driving mode maximises sporty characteristics, while AMG Track Pace allows drivers to record and analyse their track performance.

The Edition R retains the C 43 sedan's potent 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engine with an electric exhaust gas turbocharger. This powertrain delivers 300kW/500Nm, propelling the car from 0 to 100km/h in just 4.6 seconds.

Distinctive styling

Mercedes-AMG C 43 Edition R New Zealand

Inside, Edition R features AMG Performance seats trimmed in Artico and Microcut microfibre with red inserts and stitching. The centre console and dash boast a unique Metal Structure trim, exclusive to this model.

Externally, the Edition R is distinguished by the Night Package II, which includes a darkened grille and dark chrome badging.

Red brake callipers and 20-inch AMG bi-colour alloy wheels further enhance its sporty appearance.

Despite its performance focus, the Edition R doesn't skimp on luxury. It comes standard with the latest MBUX multimedia system, a Burmester 3D surround sound system, a head-up display (HUD) and a panoramic sliding sunroof.

Limited availability and pricing

The Mercedes-AMG C 43 4Matic Edition R is available now, with a starting price of $143,000.

Given its limited production run (exact unit count has not been disclosed) and desirable combination of performance and features, Edition R may well be in high demand.

Gallery

Keep up to date with DRIVEN Car Guide

Sign up for the latest news, reviews, our favourite cars and more.

By signing up for this newsletter, you agree to NZME's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.