Limited Mercedes-AMG C 43 Edition R launched in NZ

Mercedes-Benz New Zealand has announced a limited-edition version of its Mercedes-AMG C 43 4Matic sedan, dubbed 'Edition R'.

This exclusive model boasts performance upgrades and unique styling elements, making it a compelling choice for AMG enthusiasts.

Performance enhancements

The Edition R includes the AMG Dynamic Plus package, which adds several performance-enhancing features.

AMG dynamic engine mounts adapt to driving conditions, providing comfort and agility. A selectable 'Race' driving mode maximises sporty characteristics, while AMG Track Pace allows drivers to record and analyse their track performance.

The Edition R retains the C 43 sedan's potent 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engine with an electric exhaust gas turbocharger. This powertrain delivers 300kW/500Nm, propelling the car from 0 to 100km/h in just 4.6 seconds.

Distinctive styling

Inside, Edition R features AMG Performance seats trimmed in Artico and Microcut microfibre with red inserts and stitching. The centre console and dash boast a unique Metal Structure trim, exclusive to this model.

Externally, the Edition R is distinguished by the Night Package II, which includes a darkened grille and dark chrome badging.

Red brake callipers and 20-inch AMG bi-colour alloy wheels further enhance its sporty appearance.

Despite its performance focus, the Edition R doesn't skimp on luxury. It comes standard with the latest MBUX multimedia system, a Burmester 3D surround sound system, a head-up display (HUD) and a panoramic sliding sunroof.

Limited availability and pricing

The Mercedes-AMG C 43 4Matic Edition R is available now, with a starting price of $143,000.

Given its limited production run (exact unit count has not been disclosed) and desirable combination of performance and features, Edition R may well be in high demand.