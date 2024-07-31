Lexus of Auckland City to open new 'luxury home' in Newmarket

Lexus of Auckland City, New Zealand's original Lexus dealership, is set to open a new, purpose-built facility in Newmarket in October 2024.

The new location will replace the existing Great North Road site, which the dealership has outgrown after 34 years. Lexus suggests this is due to its brand's increasing popularity in the city.

Lexus' new facility will feature a customer-focused design, foregoing the "traditional exterior car yard and sales office format".

In its place, all key areas in the location, including the customer lounge, product displays, and offices, will be located indoors, providing a more comfortable and enjoyable experience for customers.

"Lexus is about sumptuous interiors, beautiful design and the best in automotive technology. We really wanted to reflect those qualities in our new home of excellence," says Sharlene Van Dijk, Chief Executive Officer of Lexus of Auckland City. The new dealership alludes to one of the core brand values of Lexus – omotenashi, which means to 'wholeheartedly look after guests'.

The opening of the new Lexus of Auckland City dealership follows the recent opening of a new dealership for Lexus of Christchurch in May 2024. Andrew Davis, Vice President of Lexus New Zealand, says, "We and our dealership partners are very much in a growth mode with Lexus. We had a record year in 2023, reaching more than 1300 new vehicle sales, more than 90% of which were electrified."

The new Lexus of Auckland City dealership will officially open in October 2024. The current site on Great North Road is business as usual in the meantime.

Current notable Lexus models available in New Zealand include the Lexus RX 350h and RX 500h, UX300e and RZ 450e.