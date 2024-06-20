Jaguar has taken a remarkable step towards its all-electric future by concluding production of the renowned F-Type, including the final F-Type ZP Edition models.

This move marks the end of 75 years of pure internal combustion engine (ICE) sports car production for the British marque, with the F-Type epitomising its legacy of high-performance vehicles.

This limited-edition F-Type coupe and convertible, built to commemorate the vehicle's retirement, celebrates Jaguar's rich racing heritage and serves as a bridge to the brand's electrified future.

A nod to motorsport history

Jaguar E-Type 60 Edition coupe

Inspired by the iconic 1960s racing E-Type, the F-Type ZP Edition pays tribute to Jaguar’s storied past on the racetrack.

Only 150 examples of these special edition coupes have been produced globally, featuring unique enhancements by SV Bespoke, Jaguar’s in-house customisation division.

These additions include exclusive interiors, distinctive wheel finishes and hand-painted racing-style door roundels.

Each vehicle prominently displays a ‘1 of 150’ commissioning plaque, adding to its distinct collector's value.

Jaguar F-Type ZP Edition in Crystal Grey Gloss with Navy Blue

The Jaguar F-Type ZP Edition is available in two specially curated colourways: Oulton Blue Gloss with Mars Red and Crystal Grey Gloss with Navy Blue—both come with an Ebony duotone leather interior.

Both versions also feature Porcelain White Gloss hand-painted roundels on the doors and grille surrounds, a detail that Jaguar says it has never offered on the F-Type before.

Jaguar F-Type ZP Edition convertible in Oulton Blue Gloss with Mars Red

These colour schemes echo the first race-winning ‘Project ZP’ E-Type vehicles from 1961, further cementing the car’s racing pedigree.

Limited availability in NZ

Kiwi Jaguar enthusiasts have a rare opportunity, with only six F-Type vehicles remaining in the country.

Among them is a singular Crystal Grey Coupe ZP Edition, priced at $300,000. This exclusive model has just landed in the country, boasting a supercharged V8 engine with 423kW/700Nm.

This setup promises spectacular performance, with a 0 to 100km/h time of just 3.7 seconds thanks in part to an all-wheel-drive (AWD) system with intelligent driveline dynamics.

But more subdued tastes (and pockets) might appreciate the F-Type P450 R75 RWD, which starts at a comparatively low $193,000.

Steve Kenchington, CEO of Jaguar Land Rover New Zealand, stated, “the F-Type ZP Edition is a model that not only celebrates Jaguar’s racing heritage but also exemplifies the brand’s commitment to design excellence and engineering innovation.”

A lasting legacy

Since its stellar debut to accolades such as the 2013 World Car Design of the Year, the Jaguar F-Type has set standards in the sports coupe segment with its engaging, driver-focused experience and distinctive V8 soundtrack.

This final edition not only commemorates the end of an era but also serves as a reminder of Jaguar’s enduring commitment to performance and style even as it transitions to a more electrified future.