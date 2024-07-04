Land Rover has unleashed the Defender Octa, a new hybrid SUV that blends rugged toughness with high-tech luxury.

As the latest and most advanced addition to the Defender family, the Defender Octa promises superior on- and off-road capabilities.

High-performance engineering

The new Defender Octa boasts a 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged mild-hybrid V8 engine, producing 467kW and up to 750Nm of torque.

This power plant enables the SUV to accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in just four seconds, making it the fastest Defender ever.

The Octa can reach speeds up to 250km/h when equipped with 22-inch lightweight alloy wheels and all-season tyres, emphasising its performance credentials.

A key feature of the Octa is its 6D Dynamics suspension system, which includes pitch and roll control and heavily revised chassis components.

This innovative feature provides the vehicle with enhanced dynamics capabilities with superior performance on a wide range of surfaces and conditions.

The hydraulic interlinked suspension also allows for greater wheel articulation, making it possible to tackle even the most extreme off-road obstacles with ease.

Land Rover also introduces a new Octa Mode, a performance-focused off-road mode that enhances the SUV's gravel-bashing prowess.

This setting includes dedicated anti-lock braking and launch control, ensuring proper control and driver confidence in challenging terrains.

Additionally, the vehicle's suite of familiar terrain response modes, such as Sand, Mud and Ruts, Grass Gravel Snow and Rock Crawl, remain available for more technical off-road manoeuvres.

Designed for luxury

The Land Rover Defender Octa's exterior is as tough as it is elegant.

The SUV features a raised ride height, widened stance and extended wheel arches, giving it an imposing presence.

Redesigned bumpers improve approach and departure angles, while tough underbody protection allows drivers to confidently explore rough terrains. The Octa can also wade through up to one metre of water, surpassing any previous production Defender.

Inside, the Octa exudes luxury with its curated selections. The new Performance Seats feature Body and Soul Seat technology, developed in collaboration with SUBPAC and Coventry University.

This technology immerses front-seat occupants in the drive, allowing them to feel the music through six wellness programmes designed to relax or improve cognitive responses.

The seats are available in UltrafabricsTM PU options, 30% lighter than traditional leather, in duo-tone Khaki and Ebony with a knit textile and seamless finish.

The Defender OCTA Edition One, available in the first year of production, features a curated specification that includes an exclusive new Faroe Green paint colour, Khaki and Ebony UltrafabricsTM PU seamless knit interior and Chopped Carbon Fibre detailing.

The Edition One also comes with 20-inch forged alloy wheels and a choice of all-terrain or specially developed all-terrain tyres.

Market availability

The 2025 Land Rover Defender Octa will make its public debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed from July 11-14 2024.

Orders for the vehicle will open in the UK soon after, with prices starting from £145,300 (around NZ$300k). A New Zealand release has not been confirmed as yet, unfortunately.

Mark Cameron, Managing Director of Defender, remarked, “With the New Defender Octa, we have unlocked the full potential of Defender. It is the very definition of breadth of capability and a testament to what we can achieve utilising the very best technologies and talents within our engineering division.”