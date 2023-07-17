Lamborghini Squadra Corse, the Italian performance automaker's motorsport division, recently unveiled the SC63 hybrid hypercar racer at the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The SC63 will commence testing within weeks as it prepares to race in the Hypercar class of the 2024 FIA World Endurance Championship, culminating in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

It will also see action in the GTP class of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Endurance Cup, including classic races such as the 24 Hours of Daytona and 12 Hours of Sebring.

Lamborghini says it has enlisted the services of Iron Lynx to run the show in international competitions. The automaker has also signed F1 and endurance drivers to get behind the wheel of the SC63.

“The SC63 is the most advanced racing car ever produced by Lamborghini and it follows our roadmap ‘Direzione Cor Tauri’ laid out by the brand for the electrification of our product range,” said Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO at Lamborghini.

Lamborghini has equipped the SC63 with a newly developed 3.8-litre twin turbo V8 power plant tailor-made for its racing programme. LMDh (Le Mans Daytona h) regulations limit competition cars to 500 kW, but we imagine the SC63's unbridled power output is much higher. The hybrid mill also uses a "cold V" engine layout, which positions the turbochargers outside the vee angle to improve cooling and serviceability.

Design for the SC63 came courtesy of Lamborghini's Centro Stile department and the race design team.

“From the beginning, my personal briefing to the design-team was that the car needs to be highly functional, but we wanted to create a car that is immediately recognizable as Lamborghini,” said Mitja Borkert, Lamborghini’s Head of Design at Centro Stile.

It's a familiar design, down to the Y-shaped lighting and livery evoking the Huracán GT3 racer. The SC63 will wear a Verde Mantis green paint scheme with a black Nero Noctis strip over the cabin and other key areas.

We'll be able to see the Lamborghini Squadra Corse SC63 in action pretty soon as it tests its mettle against the best the rest of the world has to offer.