Lamborghini Revuelto V12 hybrid: $1m EV supercar on full charge for New Zealand

The first example of Lamborghini's new flagship supercar, the Revuelto, has landed in New Zealand. The covers came off the striking electric/orange machine in a private area of the Lamborghini NZ showroom in Great North Road, Auckland this week.

V12 still in the same place: the middle. And yes, that is a Sterrato lurking in the background.

Revuelto isn't just another super-expensive supercar for the Italian marque: it's a demonstration of how Lamborghini intends to combine its heritage with new, more eco-friendly technology.

The new car retains a naturally-aspirated (6.5-litre) V12 petrol, which has been the cornerstone of Lamborghini for 60 years. But the all-new engine is combined with a plug-in hybrid system comprised of a small 3.7kWh battery and three electric motors.

As you might expect, the hybrid system is there primarily for power: with 746kW combined, the Reveulto has 30% more grunt than the outgoing Aventador. But the plug-in technology does also make such excess substantially more eco-friendly, with emissions reduced by 30%.

Big V12 is all-new for Lambo's new-gen PHEV supercar.

In truth, with an EV range less than 15km, there's no need to actually plug the Revuelto in: the V12 engine is more than capable of charging the battery when required (about a quarter of an hour even at idle), but the facility is there if needed, either to avoid annoying the neighbours or (for Europe) driving in inner-city EV zones.

The V12 is mounted in the middle, just like Lamborghinis of the past, with the battery located in a pseudo-transmission tunnel down the centre of the car - although with the 220kW e-axle up front, no space for an actual transmission is required.

Fastest roadgoing Lamborghini of all time. Once you close everything up.

The rear electric motor is integrated into the new 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox. The big Lambo boasts all-wheel drive and all-wheel steering.

With 0-100km/h in 2.5 seconds and a top speed of 350km/h, the factory claims this is the best-performing Lamborghini road car of all time.

A 'spaceship' philosophy

Inside, Reveulto is designed around a "spaceship" theme, with driver and passenger enclosed in a cockpit-like environment. The passenger can now play a more active role, too: included in the tech is the ability to transfer information from the main display to a special screen on the passenger-side with gesture control.

Look like a spaceship? That's the idea.

Lamborghini NZ has already sold 11 of these new models and globally, it's sold out until 2026.

But the good news is, that gives you extra time to save. Base price is $975,000 and no Kiwi car has been sold at less than $1m, once options are added in.

What does 'Revuelto' mean?

And the name? As ever, it's an homage to a fighting bull. Revuelto ("rre-buell-to") was born on August 1, 1800, and became famous for jumping into the grandstand eight times in his career.

Revuelto means "mixed up" or "scrambled" and is also how you might order scrambled eggs in Spanish.

Is Lamborghini all about electricity now?

Lamborghini says it is investing US$3.3 billion over the next five years to become more sustainable.

The entire product range will be electrified by the end of this year, the company is aiming for a 50% reduction in CO2 output by the end of 2025 and plans to introduce a fully electric model in 2028.