Lamborghini Esperienza Neve takes to Queenstown

If you've seen a barrage of Lamborghinis around Queenstown and wonder what that's all about, we have the answer: Esperienza Neve has made its way to the Southern Hemisphere Proving Grounds in the South Island resort town.

Esperienza Neve traditionally takes place in Livigno, Italy, having been held there for the past eight years. But Lamborghini wanted to bring the on-ice driving experience to this side of the world, and that it did.

The event saw guests from all around the Asia Pacific region take various Lamborghini models across snow and ice under the tutelage of professional company driving instructors.

Lamborghini examples present during the event include the Huracan Tecnica, Huracan STO, Urus Performante, and Urus S. Participants also had a unique opportunity to drive the Huracan Sterrato all-terrain supercar.

The Huracan Sterrato features a new LDVI system (Lamborghini Integrated Vehicle Dynamics), which enables specifically-calibrated drive modes like Strada, Sport, and Rally. The Rally mode especially fits driving on dirt and loose surfaces, including snow, making it the ideal vehicle to conquer the Queenstown proving grounds.

“Esperienza Neve is the perfect dynamic ice driving environment for our valued clients to experience the powerful performance and potential of our Lamborghini cars in winter conditions," said Francesco Scardaoni, Region Director for Asia Pacific at Lamborghini.

"Featuring the Huracán Sterrato at the Esperienza Neve in the Southern Hemisphere for the first time, we are thrilled to be able to further demonstrate the capability of the all-terrain super sports car that goes beyond the asphalt.”