Kim Dotcom's rare Mercedes-Benz CLK DTM AMG Cabriolet set for auction

The upcoming Webb's Collectors' Cars auction in Auckland is set to be a petrolhead's dream, with a standout lot being the incredibly rare 2006 Mercedes-Benz CLK DTM AMG Cabriolet formerly owned by New Zealand-based tech mogul Kim Dotcom.

One of only 80 convertibles ever produced, the vehicle is expected to fetch between $650,000 and $850,000 at this Sunday's auction.

Mercedes-Benz envisioned the CLK DTM AMG as a nod to its racing heritage. It was designed and built by close motorsport collaborator HWA AG to commemorate their 2003 championship victory at the Deutsche Tourenwagen Master (DTM) racing series.

The silver-finished sports car takes after its racing car counterpart with aggressive elements like a deep front apron, large air intakes and a rear wing. It also featured flared wheel arches and substantial alloy wheels.

Under the bonnet lies a supercharged 5.4-litre V8 engine, delivering a healthy 434kW while propelling the CLK to a top speed of 320km/h. The 0-100km/h sprint is dispatched in a mere 3.9 seconds. It features a Speedshift 5G-Tronic automatic transmission.

Besides the car's curious ownership history, one caveat is its left-hand drive configuration, though some may certainly be able to look past that. There was also another owner in Germany who first took delivery in 2006 before Kim Dotcom imported the unit in 2011.

The controversial internet entrepreneur and hacker who founded the now-defunct file-hosting site Megaupload is a known connoisseur of high-end vehicles. He also traded laps with Formula One driver Kimi Raikkonen with this very car at the Nurburgring Nordschleife in 2012. That might've been one of Kim's last times with the vehicle, however, as it was seized from his Coatesville residence during a raid that same year.

Despite the baggage, this CLK DTM AMG Cabriolet stands out as an exceptionally rare vehicle, perhaps even sitting among the most desirable Mercedes classics. Adding to the allure is a striking black leather interior with carbon fibre accents and the fact that the clock only shows 8674km.

In addition to the Mercedes, the auction will showcase other classics from Porsche, Bentley, Aston Martin and more. There's even a 1963 Rolls Royce once owned by The Queen.

The Webb's Collectors' Cars, Motorcycles & Automobilia auction will be held at Webb's Mount Eden gallery on Normanby Road, commencing on August 11 at 2:30 pm. The cars will be available for viewing starting from August 7.