Jaguar's comeback could mean pricier new models

Jaguar is undergoing a dramatic transformation.

After axing almost its entire lineup, the British maker is shifting its focus towards more affluent buyers and the luxury car segment in a strategic move to achieve profitability.

Jaguar's new direction

Rawdon Glover, Jaguar's Managing Director, shared insights into this brand shift in an interview with MotorTrend. He envisions a return to Jaguar's roots, emphasising exclusivity and aspirational design.

"Going for volume didn’t work," Glover admitted, acknowledging the challenges of competing in the mass market. The new Jaguar will offer fewer models but each will be meticulously crafted to deliver a "huge presence" and evoke strong emotions.

Glover hinted at a design language that is "edgier than you'd expect from us," suggesting a departure from the brand's traditional styling. The first new model, slated to be unveiled later this year, will be a four-door GT, a bold choice that shows Jaguar's commitment to design leadership.

Higher price points

Every other model got the axe, but F-Pace stands strong in Jaguar's lineup.

In addition to product reinvention, Jaguar is also revamping its customer experience. Glover promises a more upscale and personalised approach, aligning with the brand's new (or old?) luxury positioning.

This shift towards exclusivity will inevitably lead to higher price points. However, the brand aims to justify the premium with exceptional design, technology, and customer service.

Electrification at its core

Jaguar's rebirth is intrinsically linked to its electrification strategy. All new models will be fully electric, leveraging cutting-edge technology to deliver exhilarating performance and sustainable luxury.

Glover's vision is clear: "No one wants a $100,000 (~NZ$165k) EV just because it’s an EV." Jaguar's electric vehicles will need to offer more than just zero emissions - they will need to embody the brand's new ethos of exclusivity, edgy design and exceptional customer experience.

This strategic shift is not without risks, but if successful, it could pave the way for a new era for the iconic British brand.