Jaecoo J7 plug-in EV with 1200km range is on the cards for New Zealand

Chinese brand Jaecoo (part of Chery, along with Omoda) has just launched its J7 SUV in two internal combustion engine (ICE) variants for New Zealand: the $37,990 EX 2WD and EX+ AWD. Read our on and off-road review of the new model here.

Jaecoo J7 PHEV at this year's Bejing Auto Show.

But the Kiwi distributor already has further variants in its sights, including a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) version just shown at the Bejing Auto Show (yes, we were there too).

"As we look to the future, Jaecoo will not only redefine off-roading experiences, but also changing sustainable development," says Jaecoo NZ country manager Sheldon Humphries. "We currently have a plug-in hybrid option capable of over 1200km on a single tank and charge, which is under consideration for the NZ market.

"This is just the beginning for Omoda Jaecoo. We have many new and exciting vehicles to come over the next few years."

While the ICE J7 models are powered by a 1.6-litre turbo-petrol engine with dual-clutch transmission, the PHEV model has a 1.5-litre with dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT) and separate electric motor at the front.

Combined power is 255kW/525Nm, a huge upgrade over the standard J7's 137kW/275Nm.

The J7 PHEV has a large 18.3kWh plug-in battery that can power the vehicle for a claimed (by Jaecoo) 88km; with the 60-litre fuel tank and WLTP fuel economy of 5.2l/100km, the company says a combined range of 1200km is possible.

The PHEV system also features DC fast charging (20min from 30-80%) and vehicle-to-load external output, meaning owners can power domestic appliances or outdoor equipment from the vehicle.