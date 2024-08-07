Ineos Grenadier joins forces with NZ's Search and Rescue Avalanche Dogs

Ineos Automotive has forged a partnership with New Zealand's Search and Rescue Avalanche Dogs (SARDA), providing two Grenadier 4X4s to aid in emergency response operations across the country's major ski areas and high mountains.

Grenadier to the rescue

Ineos says the Grenadier, with its robust box-section ladder frame chassis, heavy-duty axles and locking differentials, is well-suited for the challenging terrain encountered by SARDA teams.

The vehicles will be strategically located in Christchurch-Canterbury and the Southern Lakes regions, ensuring swift deployment in critical situations.

Custom modifications to the Grenadiers include lightweight, state-of-the-art dog kennels and a sophisticated WiFi communications hub. These enhancements ensure the safety and security of both rescue dogs and equipment while maintaining constant communication with other emergency crews.

Perfect partnership

This partnership highlights the commitment of both Ineos Automotive and SARDA NZ to ensuring the safety and well-being of those who venture into New Zealand's alpine regions.

Justin Hocevar, Head of Region, Asia Pacific at INEOS Automotive, emphasised the Grenadier's suitability for such demanding conditions: "The Grenadier has undergone extensive testing in some of the world’s toughest environments, so it’s the ideal support vehicle for such challenging terrain."

"SARDA perform a vital role in exceptional circumstances, and we are very proud to be providing this support for its lifesaving operations this winter season, and beyond.”

Karyn Robertson, National Coordinator of SARDA NZ, expressed the significant impact the Grenadiers will have on their tasks: "Having access to the Grenadiers will make a huge difference to our rescue operations."

"In the event of an avalanche, the vehicle can deploy handlers and dogs quickly but safely to help sweep the area. With numerous unsealed roads and various terrains, robust 4X4 vehicles are the best and safest choice.”