Inchcape adds LDV, SsangYong to Subaru in its NZ operations

UK-based multinational automotive distributor Inchcape has expanded its local operations with the acquisition of the distribution, retail, and vehicle leasing operations of New Zealand-based Great Lake Motor Distributors Group (GLMD).

This sees Inchcape take over the New Zealand distribution of LDV (the commercial vehicle arm of Chinese company SAIC, known as Maxus in other markets) and SsangYong, alongside its existing Subaru operation, which has been the exclusive New Zealand importer and distributor of since 1992.

The deal has also seen Inchcape take over GLMD's and retail operations in New Zealand with five company-owned dealerships in Auckland, Taupo, Wellington, and Christchurch.

Current managing director of Subaru of New Zealand, Wallis Dumper, has been appointed managing director of Inchcape New Zealand and Subaru of New Zealand, to lead the local operations. Dumper has held the position of managing director of Subaru of New Zealand since 2010 after returning to the company, having previously been the business leader between 1996 and 2006.