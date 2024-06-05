Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Time Attack emerges as Pikes Peak challenger

As the motorsport arena recovers from the thrilling 2024 Nurburgring 24 Hours, Hyundai is already setting its sights on the next big event: the 2024 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Time Attack (TA) Spec, fresh from its unveiling, is gearing up to tackle the challenging 20km ascent, targeting records in the electric production SUV/crossover and electric modified SUV/crossover categories.

Hyundai at Nurburgring 24 Hours

Hyundai Motorsport celebrated a successful outing at the Nurburgring 24 Hours, securing a remarkable 1-2 finish in the TCR class.

The Elantra N TCR team, driven by Mikel Azcona, Marc Basseng, and Manuel Lauck, completed 145 laps to claim the class victory, finishing 18th overall.

This win marked their second consecutive TCR class triumph, underlining the team's dominance and the car's reliability and performance​.

Preparing for Pikes Peak

Hyundai’s focus now shifts to the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, where the Ioniq 5 N TA Spec will make its competitive debut.

This vehicle is designed to highlight the production-spec Ioniq 5 N’s capabilities, featuring software enhancements that boost the rear motor's output by 27kW, bringing the total power to 505kW.

The vehicle also includes motorsport-specific modifications like upgraded brakes, adjustable dampers and a custom aerodynamic package to handle the extreme conditions of Pikes Peak​​.

Technical marvels and driver lineup

The Ioniq 5 N TA Spec retains the production model's electric power system, demonstrating Hyundai's commitment to transferring track-proven technology to road cars.

The Pikes Peak race will see two Ioniq 5 N TA Spec models and two Ioniq 5 N production vehicles competing, driven by notable figures like Robin Shute, a four-time overall winner at Pikes Peak, and Dani Sordo, a seasoned World Rally Championship driver for Hyundai Motorsport​​.

Hyundai and Gran Turismo collaboration

Adding to the excitement, Hyundai N has announced a collaboration with Gran Turismo, the acclaimed sim-racing video game series.

This partnership aims to bridge the gap between virtual and real-world racing, offering fans an immersive experience. During the Nurburgring 24 Hours, visitors had the chance to engage with Gran Turismo simulators.