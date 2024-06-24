Hyundai Ioniq 5 N sets electric SUV records at Pikes Peak

Hyundai's newest electric SUV, the Ioniq 5 N, made a stunning impact at the Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb last weekend, setting new benchmarks in its class and marking another milestone for the performance-focused Hyundai N brand.

Record-breaking performance

Three Ioniq 5 N vehicles competed in the gruelling 20km race, which features 156 turns and ascends over 1438m.

The Ioniq 5 N Time Attack (TA) Spec, driven by Hyundai World Rally driver Dani Sordo, clinched the top spot in the exhibition class with a remarkable time of 9:30.852.

Randy Pobst, piloting the second TA Spec, followed closely with a finish of 9:55.551. The production Ioniq 5 N, driven by rookie Ron Zaras, also showcased its prowess by completing the race in 10:49.267.

The Ioniq 5 N TA Spec highlights the production model’s strengths with minimal modifications.

Hyundai says its enhancements were mainly in software tuning to boost motor output, along with the addition of high-performance components like new shock absorbers, motorsport-spec brakes and slicker tyres.

Till Wartenberg, Vice President and Head of N Brand and Motorsport at Hyundai expressed the company’s enthusiasm for their achievement. “We are absolutely thrilled to set a new record at Pikes Peak and our performance overall,” he stated.

“Going forward, we plan to continue leveraging exciting motorsports activities such as Pikes Peak to showcase the superior performance of our mass-produced vehicles and continue to develop technology that not only meets customer needs but exceeds their expectations.”

Past and future converge

Hyundai’s involvement in the Pikes Peak Hill Climb dates back to 1992 when New Zealand's own Rod Millen won the 2-Wheel Drive Showroom Stock division in a Hyundai Scoupe.

The 2012 event saw Millen's son Rhys set a course record in a Hyundai Genesis Coupe. This legacy continues as Hyundai N aims to push the boundaries of high-performance EV technology with models like the Ioniq 5 N eN1 Cup car, NPX1 and beyond.

Joon Park, Vice President and Head of N Brand Management Group reflected on the event, “This year’s Pikes Peak result is a culmination of a dream dreamt by so many people behind the scenes at Hyundai N.

"We put all our best minds together to create a type of high-performance EV that didn’t exist before and today we confirm that this technology can be competitive even in the toughest hill climb race in the world.”