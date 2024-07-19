Hyundai i30 N gets tech and safety upgrades for 2024

The 2025 Hyundai i30 N has been revealed, aiming to make a splash in the hot hatch segment with a series of significant upgrades.

The new i30 N boasts a refreshed design, cutting-edge technology and enhanced safety features, all while retaining the thrilling performance characteristics fans have come to expect.

Tech and safety enhancements

The interior of the i30 N has been revamped with the addition of Hyundai's 10.25-inch Supervision instrument cluster, complementing the existing 10.25-inch multimedia touchscreen.

This upgrade provides drivers with a modern, tech-savvy cabin experience and clearer access to vital performance metrics such as turbo boost gauges, a g-force meter, a lap timer and a digital speedometer.

Connectivity has also been improved with the inclusion of three USB-C charge points, one in the front and two for rear passengers. Additionally, rain-sensing wipers and an electrochromic mirror are now standard features.

Hyundai has prioritised safety in the 2025 i30 N by enhancing its active safety systems. The updated forward collision-avoidance assist (FCA) now utilises front radar sensors and a windshield-mounted camera to detect cars, pedestrians and cyclists.

The 2025 i30 N also continues to deliver in the performance department, and a new interior feature puts it right at the driver's fingertips.

A red NGS (N Grin Shift) button on the steering wheel, a design element adopted from the Ioniq 5 N, unleashes the car's maximum power and torque for 20-second bursts, accompanied by an unbridled exhaust note and aggressive gear upshifts.

Well-rounded performance

"While the i30 N has always been about maximising performance and fun, these improvements focus on delivering key safety and technology updates, adding to the well-rounded nature of this accessible and exciting performance vehicle," said Ted Lee, CEO of Hyundai Motor Company Australia.

The 2025 Hyundai i30 N is expected to launch in Australia next month. There's no word yet regarding a New Zealand release, although the current model remains available in the country.

The NZ-spec i30 N delivers 206kW and 392Nm of torque with its 2.0-litre inline-four T-GDi petrol engine. Prices start at $62,990 for the six-speed hatchback configuration.