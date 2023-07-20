Hottest of the hot: Corvette Z06 priced for NZ

General Motors Specialty Vehicles (GMSV) has revealed the pricing of its maddest offering yet - the mighty Corvette Z06.

The range-topping mid-engined supercar will launch in New Zealand as a single fully-loaded model, packing a 5.5-litre flat-plane crankshaft V8 that will rev to a stratospheric (well, for a V8) 8,600rpm and produce 475kW and 595Nm.

That kind of power and performance won't come cheap, with the Z06 landing for a hefty $346,000, excluding on-road costs and the obligatory Clean Car fee.

Another way of looking at it is how much of a bargain that actually is, given that similar mid-engined supercars from certain European manufacturers start well north of $400,000...

Along with the mighty engine, the Z06 also scores larger 370mm diameter front and 380mm diameter rear Brembo brake rotors, along with six-piston front callipers compared to the four-piston callipers on the standard Stingray.

The V8 is hooked up to an 8-speed automatic transmission, with a shorter 5.56 final drive ratio than the standard car. A unique Z06-specific suspension tuning is a standard feature as well, along with Magnetic Ride Control 4.0.

The Z06 also packs the largest wheels ever offered on a production Corvette; 20-inch forged aluminium wheels at the front and 21-inch at the rear.

An optional Z07 Performance Pack is also available, featuring even larger brakes with carbon ceramic rotors; carbon fibre aerodynamic elements including air strikes, a larger front splitter, front dive planes and carbon fibre high wing spoiler as well as unique suspension tuning, ultra-performance tyres and carbon fibre wheels.

GMSV says the first Z06s are anticipated to arrive in New Zealand late this year in very limited numbers.

“Due to incredible global demand, the Corvette Z06 is a measured volume proposition, in keeping with its exclusive nature, availability will be very controlled,” said Greg Rowe, Director of GMSV.

“We appreciate this may disappoint many performance enthusiasts, but at the same time it will ensure those who do become a Z06 owner will know they possess a very special piece of automotive folklore.”

GMSV also announced a few new features for the MY24 C8 Corvette Stingray as well, with the 'frunk' now featuring a powered soft close system, new drive mode animations and additional safety features, such as forward collision alert, automatic emergency braking (AEB), lane keep assist, lane departure warning, front pedestrian braking and auto high beam assist.

A new rear wing design, two new alloy wheel options and three new exterior colours will also be available, along with new appearance options.

Pricing for the MY24 Stingray will increase by $5,000 across the range, meaning that the entry 2LT coupe will start the standard range at $185,000, with the 3LT convertible topping it at $215,000.